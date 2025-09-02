World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days

Society

Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna has been confirmed dead on the slopes of Peak Pobeda, where she had been stranded for 21 days after suffering a broken leg during her descent. The discovery was made today by a drone deployed to survey the mountain.

Three Weeks Stranded on the Mountain

Nagovitsyna became trapped on the summit on August 12, after fracturing her leg while descending from the peak. Despite extreme weather conditions, she remained immobilized high on the mountain, with little chance of survival in such circumstances.

Failed Rescue Attempts

Several Russian and international rescue teams tried to save her over the following weeks. One rescuer tragically lost his life during the mission, underscoring the extreme danger of operations on Peak Pobeda. Eventually, specialists decided to abandon further attempts due to worsening weather and the assessment that her condition made survival impossible.

“At that altitude and with such an injury, her chances of survival were minimal,” experts concluded after calling off rescue efforts.

Peak Pobeda, the highest point in the Tien Shan range, is notorious for its brutal conditions and high fatality rate among climbers. Nagovitsyna’s death adds to the long list of tragedies that have marked the history of this dangerous summit.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.