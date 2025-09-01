World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Travel Blogger Names Russia’s Most Disappointing Cities for Tourists

Society

Elena Liseikina, a Russian traveler and blogger, has stirred heated debate after publishing a blunt anti-ranking of Russian cities she believes fail to live up to tourists’ expectations. She explained that she visits these places only when absolutely necessary, criticizing them for over-commercialization and loss of authenticity.

Suzdal
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Константин Лосевский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Suzdal

Sochi: A 'Labyrinth of Fences' Instead of the Sea

At the top of her negative ranking is Sochi. Liseikina recalled a trip five years ago that left a particularly unpleasant impression. She said that during an evening walk she was almost unable to find a free, normal exit to the sea, constantly running into endless fences. Instead of being remembered for its nature or architecture, Sochi left her with the feeling of wandering in a maze without reaching the very goal of her visit.

Suzdal: Beautiful but Soulless

Second place went to Suzdal. The blogger admitted that the town is undeniably beautiful, yet she found it unwelcoming. In her view, Suzdal feels overly polished, almost like a movie set of a Russian village designed for foreigners. Behind the picturesque facades, she said, there is no real sense of life, atmosphere, or authenticity.

Anapa: Between Luxury and Chaos

Taking third place is Anapa. Liseikina pointed out the jarring contrast between the luxury of brand-new five-star hotels and the surrounding environment. Just steps away from these glamorous resorts, she described chaotic construction sites, rusty fences, and muddy paths that turn impassable after rain.

Other Cities: Expensive Ples and Crowded St. Petersburg

Her extended anti-ranking also included Ples, where she was shocked by the sky-high housing prices, and St. Petersburg. According to her, every visit to Russia’s cultural capital turns into a test of endurance as tourists must elbow their way through overwhelming crowds. For comparison, she noted that even Bangkok with its ten million residents felt more comfortable to navigate.

“Sochi left me with the impression of a maze of fences, Suzdal feels like a lifeless film set, and Anapa is trapped between luxury and chaos,” wrote Liseikina, sparking lively debate among her followers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
World
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine
World
Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine
Popular
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Former Ukrainian Speaker Andriy Parubiy
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko
Putin at SCO Summit: Peace in Ukraine Requires Addressing Root Causes and Restoring Security Balance
Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel
World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months
World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Shrinks by 36 Percent in Just Three Months
Last materials
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Russian Travel Blogger Names Russia’s Most Disappointing Cities for Tourists
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
New Wing Sensors Could Make Turbulence a Thing of the Past
Piranhas: The Truth Behind the Myth of Amazon’s Killer Fish
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Afghanistan Seeks Russian Aid After Deadly Earthquake Kills Hundreds
Putin Backs Xi’s Call for Reforming Global Governance at SCO Summit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.