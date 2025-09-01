Russian Travel Blogger Names Russia’s Most Disappointing Cities for Tourists

Elena Liseikina, a Russian traveler and blogger, has stirred heated debate after publishing a blunt anti-ranking of Russian cities she believes fail to live up to tourists’ expectations. She explained that she visits these places only when absolutely necessary, criticizing them for over-commercialization and loss of authenticity.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Константин Лосевский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Suzdal

Sochi: A 'Labyrinth of Fences' Instead of the Sea

At the top of her negative ranking is Sochi. Liseikina recalled a trip five years ago that left a particularly unpleasant impression. She said that during an evening walk she was almost unable to find a free, normal exit to the sea, constantly running into endless fences. Instead of being remembered for its nature or architecture, Sochi left her with the feeling of wandering in a maze without reaching the very goal of her visit.

Suzdal: Beautiful but Soulless

Second place went to Suzdal. The blogger admitted that the town is undeniably beautiful, yet she found it unwelcoming. In her view, Suzdal feels overly polished, almost like a movie set of a Russian village designed for foreigners. Behind the picturesque facades, she said, there is no real sense of life, atmosphere, or authenticity.

Anapa: Between Luxury and Chaos

Taking third place is Anapa. Liseikina pointed out the jarring contrast between the luxury of brand-new five-star hotels and the surrounding environment. Just steps away from these glamorous resorts, she described chaotic construction sites, rusty fences, and muddy paths that turn impassable after rain.

Other Cities: Expensive Ples and Crowded St. Petersburg

Her extended anti-ranking also included Ples, where she was shocked by the sky-high housing prices, and St. Petersburg. According to her, every visit to Russia’s cultural capital turns into a test of endurance as tourists must elbow their way through overwhelming crowds. For comparison, she noted that even Bangkok with its ten million residents felt more comfortable to navigate.

“Sochi left me with the impression of a maze of fences, Suzdal feels like a lifeless film set, and Anapa is trapped between luxury and chaos,” wrote Liseikina, sparking lively debate among her followers.