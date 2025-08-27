World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen

Society

Fishermen in Russia’s Primorye region were left in shock when a wild tiger appeared from the dense forest, calmly observing them before making off with their bucket of freshly caught fish.

The dramatic scene was recorded by the fishermen themselves and later published on the Telegram channel Svodka25. The video shows the moment the tiger emerged from the thicket and sat nearby, seemingly waiting for what one of the men jokingly called his “fish bribe.”

Startled by the encounter, the fishermen quickly retreated into their vehicle, attempting to reason with the predator. “You see the fishing rods, kitty? We’ll pack up and leave, okay?” one of them nervously said as the tiger kept its gaze fixed on them.

Soon after, the tiger moved closer to the riverbank, still watching the men closely, before discovering something in the grass. “Oh, he took some bag… must be hungry. Hey, he grabbed the bucket!” one of the men exclaimed. Inside the bucket was all the fish they had caught that day. His companion summed up the situation with a quick remark: “Alright, grab the rod and let’s go.”

The incident underscores how close human activity in Primorye often comes to the natural habitat of the endangered Amur tiger, a species native to Russia’s Far East. While rare, such encounters serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between people and wildlife in the region.

Details

The Siberian tiger or Amur tiger is a population of the tiger subspecies Panthera tigris tigris native to Northeast China, the Russian Far East, and possibly North Korea. It once ranged throughout the Korean Peninsula, but was eradicated in the area during the period of Korea under Japanese rule between 1910 and 1945, and currently inhabits mainly the Sikhote-Alin mountain region in south-west Primorye Province in the Russian Far East. In 2005, there were 331–393 adult and subadult Siberian tigers in this region, with a breeding adult population of about 250 individuals. The population had been stable for more than a decade because of intensive conservation efforts, but partial surveys conducted after 2005 indicate that the Russian tiger population was declining. An initial census held in 2015 indicated that the Siberian tiger population had increased to 480–540 individuals in the Russian Far East, including 100 cubs. This was followed up by a more detailed census which revealed there was a total population of 562 wild Siberian tigers in Russia. As of 2014, about 35 individuals were estimated to range in the international border area between Russia and China. As of 2022, about 756 Siberian tigers including 200 cubs were estimated to inhabit the Russian Far East.

