Tiger Steals Catch from Russian Fishermen

Fishermen in Russia’s Primorye region were left in shock when a wild tiger appeared from the dense forest, calmly observing them before making off with their bucket of freshly caught fish.

The dramatic scene was recorded by the fishermen themselves and later published on the Telegram channel Svodka25. The video shows the moment the tiger emerged from the thicket and sat nearby, seemingly waiting for what one of the men jokingly called his “fish bribe.”

Startled by the encounter, the fishermen quickly retreated into their vehicle, attempting to reason with the predator. “You see the fishing rods, kitty? We’ll pack up and leave, okay?” one of them nervously said as the tiger kept its gaze fixed on them.

Soon after, the tiger moved closer to the riverbank, still watching the men closely, before discovering something in the grass. “Oh, he took some bag… must be hungry. Hey, he grabbed the bucket!” one of the men exclaimed. Inside the bucket was all the fish they had caught that day. His companion summed up the situation with a quick remark: “Alright, grab the rod and let’s go.”

The incident underscores how close human activity in Primorye often comes to the natural habitat of the endangered Amur tiger, a species native to Russia’s Far East. While rare, such encounters serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between people and wildlife in the region.