Soviet TV Legend Nikolai Drozdov Left Without Support as Daughters Abandon Him After Surgery

Society

Famed Russian TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov (88 years old), once the face of In the World of Animals, has been left bedridden after surgery, relying only on his wife and pension as his daughters allegedly abandoned him.

Nikolai Drozdov
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Александр Плющев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Nikolai Drozdov

Health Struggles After Surgery

This summer, the legendary host underwent joint surgery. Since then, he has been unable to walk independently and remains mostly confined to bed, suffering constant pain. His wife revealed the details to Mash, noting that his recovery has been extremely difficult.

According to his spouse, Drozdov has not been invited to any television projects for a long time. The couple now lives solely on his pension of 40,000 rubles with allowances, which remains their only source of income.

The wife admitted that they are coping together without help from their children. Despite having two adult daughters, neither has visited or offered support. “One is away, the other is always busy — they don’t have time for their father,” she said.

Decline in Physical Health

Earlier reports revealed that Drozdov has lost 10 centimeters in height due to a chronic progressive skeletal condition. Once standing 180 cm tall, he is now 170 cm.

“We are managing on our own. The children are not involved,” his wife confessed, underscoring the isolation the couple now faces.

A Beloved TV Legend

Nikolai Drozdov is a household name in Russia, adored for decades as the host of In the World of Animals TV program. His current struggles mark a painful contrast to his once vibrant presence on national television.

Nikolai Drozdov is one of Russia’s most celebrated television presenters, zoologists, and naturalists, best known as the longtime host of the iconic program In the World of Animals (V mire zhivotnykh), which educated and inspired audiences for decades. A trained biologist and professor, Drozdov combined deep scientific knowledge with a warm, accessible style that made nature and wildlife fascinating to generations of viewers.

Often referred to as the “Russian voice of nature,” Drozdov’s role in popular science broadcasting has been compared to that of Sir David Attenborough in the United Kingdom. Like Attenborough, Drozdov bridged the gap between academic expertise and mainstream television, becoming a household name while cultivating a public love for animals and the environment.

Through his work, Drozdov not only promoted ecological awareness in Russia but also earned admiration abroad, standing alongside Attenborough and other great naturalists as a global figure in wildlife storytelling.

 

In the World of Animals
