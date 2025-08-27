World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Norway Spends Half a Billion Rubles Battling Invasive Russian Humpback Salmon

Society

Norway has allocated half a billion rubles to combat the spread of invasive Russian humpback salmon, a species that locals say is severely damaging rivers and aquatic ecosystems. To address the growing threat, the country has mobilized both volunteers and artificial intelligence systems.

Pink Salmon (3)editresize (16273595915)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bering Land Bridge National Preserve, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pink Salmon (3)editresize (16273595915)

'Swimming Weapon' in Norwegian Rivers

Norwegians describe the Russian humpback salmon as a “swimming weapon” because of its destructive impact on local biodiversity. Residents claim that the fish is so unappealing that no one wants to buy it, not even for cutlets. As a result, much of the catch is fed to dogs instead of making it to human tables.

This year alone, Norway eliminated 154,000 tons of humpback salmon. The invasive species threatens the survival of the native Atlantic salmon, which holds cultural and economic value in the region.

To separate the invasive species from local fish, Norwegian scientists have designed specialized traps equipped with artificial intelligence. These systems help identify and filter out the Russian salmon from valuable native species. Traps have been installed in 50 rivers across the country.

Funding and Volunteer Efforts

The large-scale campaign involves volunteers and workers, each receiving nearly 300,000 rubles in monthly wages for their participation. The overall costs, including wages, traps, and AI integration, have reached half a billion rubles.

“The Russian humpback salmon is not just an ecological nuisance; it’s an invader we must contain to protect our rivers,” a local official said.

With mounting financial and ecological costs, Norway is waging a complex fight against the “Russian enemy” in its waters, combining cutting-edge technology with grassroots volunteer action.

How Russian Humpback Salmon Reached Norway

The humpback salmon, also known as pink salmon, was introduced to rivers in Russia’s Far East during the Soviet era as part of large-scale aquaculture projects. From there, the species gradually spread westward through northern seas, eventually entering the rivers of Norway, Finland, and other parts of northern Europe. Its rapid reproduction cycle and adaptability allowed it to thrive outside its natural range, where it now competes aggressively with native Atlantic salmon for spawning grounds.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
