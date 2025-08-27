Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias Expand Family for the Fourth Time

Former Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias are expecting their fourth child, Hola! publication reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TwoWings, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Anna Kournikova

A source close to the couple revealed that Kournikova is in her fourth or fifth month of pregnancy, and the new addition is expected later this year. Kournikova has not publicly commented on the news.

The couple already share twins, born on December 16, 2017, and welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mary, on January 30, 2020. Kournikova and Iglesias first met in 2001 during the filming of the music video for Iglesias’ song Escape.

The announcement has quickly captured the attention of fans worldwide, who have been following the couple’s journey as private parents while maintaining their high-profile careers in sports and music.