Premature Gray Hair in Youth Linked to Lifestyle and Health Issues

More young Russians are noticing gray hair as early as their twenties, with experts linking the trend to stress, poor diet, and the widespread use of vapes.

Photo: Wikipedia by Philippe Alès, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gray hair

According to trichologist Natalia Yakovleva, the main culprits of premature gray hair are stress, harmful habits, and unhealthy diets — all of which have become part of daily life for modern youth. These factors directly affect the health of hair follicles and can accelerate pigment loss.

Specialists also warn that digestive problems, anemia, hormonal imbalances, and increased thyroid activity can trigger the early appearance of gray hair. Such conditions alter the body’s metabolism and prevent proper nourishment of the scalp and hair roots.

The Role of Genetics

While genetics play an undeniable role — since the tendency to go gray can be inherited — external factors should not be underestimated. If ignored, they can lead to visible signs of hair “aging” far earlier than expected.

"Stress, bad habits, and poor nutrition are the leading factors causing young people to notice gray strands far too early," the trichologist said.

Experts recommend reducing stress levels, avoiding vaping and smoking, improving diet, and seeking medical evaluation for hormonal or metabolic issues. By addressing these risks early, young people can help preserve the natural color and health of their hair.

A trichologist is a specialist who focuses on the health of the hair and scalp. Trichology is considered a branch of dermatology that deals specifically with hair and scalp issues. Many trichologists work in specialized clinics, dermatology practices, or alongside cosmetic and wellness professionals.