World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Premature Gray Hair in Youth Linked to Lifestyle and Health Issues

Society

More young Russians are noticing gray hair as early as their twenties, with experts linking the trend to stress, poor diet, and the widespread use of vapes.

Gray hair
Photo: Wikipedia by Philippe Alès, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gray hair

According to trichologist Natalia Yakovleva, the main culprits of premature gray hair are stress, harmful habits, and unhealthy diets — all of which have become part of daily life for modern youth. These factors directly affect the health of hair follicles and can accelerate pigment loss.

Specialists also warn that digestive problems, anemia, hormonal imbalances, and increased thyroid activity can trigger the early appearance of gray hair. Such conditions alter the body’s metabolism and prevent proper nourishment of the scalp and hair roots.

The Role of Genetics

While genetics play an undeniable role — since the tendency to go gray can be inherited — external factors should not be underestimated. If ignored, they can lead to visible signs of hair “aging” far earlier than expected.

"Stress, bad habits, and poor nutrition are the leading factors causing young people to notice gray strands far too early," the trichologist said.

Experts recommend reducing stress levels, avoiding vaping and smoking, improving diet, and seeking medical evaluation for hormonal or metabolic issues. By addressing these risks early, young people can help preserve the natural color and health of their hair.

A trichologist is a specialist who focuses on the health of the hair and scalp. Trichology is considered a branch of dermatology that deals specifically with hair and scalp issues. Many trichologists work in specialized clinics, dermatology practices, or alongside cosmetic and wellness professionals.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
World
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
World
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Recipes & Food
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Popular
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation

Western countries are using the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipeline investigations to weaken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Last materials
Live Nuclear Tests May Resume Within the Next 10–15 Years
Russian Man Drifts for a Week in the Sea on a Diesel Barrel Attempting to Save Fuel
Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives
10 Best Coming-of-Age Films About Youth, Friendship and Self-Discovery
From Cardamom to Cocoa: Tricks for a Richer, Smoother Coffee Taste
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet
Why Jeans Are Losing Popularity This Fall: New Wardrobe Trends
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.