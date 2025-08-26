World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dog Appreciation Day: Celebrate the Loyal Companions Who Change Our Lives

Society

August 26 is Dog Appreciation Day — a day for owners, lovers and animal advocates to celebrate the bond between humans and dogs, recognize their life-saving deeds, and encourage responsible pet care and support for shelters.

Dog breeds
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Origins and Meaning

Dog Appreciation Day began in the United States in 2004 as National Dog Day, created by pet lifestyle expert Colin Page. Though not an official holiday, the date has gradually gained international recognition. It honors the wolf-descended companions who were the first domesticated animals and who have served humans for millennia — as hunters, guards, herders and faithful household friends.

Dogs’ Services and Heroic Deeds

Throughout history, dogs have performed extraordinary acts: rescuing people in natural disasters, carrying vital supplies to isolated communities, finding lost hikers, saving drowning victims and assisting law-enforcement and emergency teams. Their service extends from search-and-rescue and medical delivery to companionship that eases loneliness and improves mental health.

How to Celebrate — Help Shelters and Practice Responsibility

Organizers and animal welfare activists use the day to draw attention to the problem of abandoned pets. Typical activities include photo contests on social media, fundraising drives for shelters and awareness campaigns about responsible pet ownership. Families are encouraged to read stories about dogs to children, watch films about the human-dog bond, and — if they already have a pet — give that dog extra treats, walks and attention.

Most importantly, Dog Appreciation Day is a reminder to be responsible: choose pets thoughtfully, provide care and affection, and support local shelters through donations or volunteering to help homeless animals find new homes.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
