World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past

Society

Russian entrepreneur Sergey Belyuskin, 57, was killed in a fatal car accident under the Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow while driving his luxury Aston Martin sports car. Medical teams arriving at the scene confirmed his death despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow
Photo: unsplash.com by Alexander Smagin is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow

Fatal Accident Under Zhivopisny Bridge

According to reports from MK.RU, Belyuskin, who had moved to Moscow from the Irkutsk region, lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a guardrail. Witnesses said he appeared to be swerving prior to the collision, suggesting a sudden health issue may have contributed. Doctors attempted emergency procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate heart problems could have been the cause.

Business Ties in Oil and Aviation

Belyuskin’s business career was tied to the oil industry. He also headed Sistemy Skat, a company that produced aircraft-related equipment. He had established himself as a wealthy entrepreneur with significant ties in Moscow’s business circles.

Controversial Past and Legal Scandals

The businessman was no stranger to controversy. Writer Maria Arbatova revealed that in 2011, Belyuskin struck her husband with his car but avoided punishment. She claimed he used connections to escape justice, with the case ultimately expiring due to the statute of limitations. Arbatova emphasized that she never forgave him and noted he never attended court hearings.

Linked to Death of Blogger Anna Ambartsumyan

Belyuskin’s name also surfaced in connection with the death of blogger and psychotherapist Anna Ambartsumyan, who was found dead in a Moscow hotel in 2020. Reports suggested the two may have had a romantic relationship. While the official cause of death was a drug overdose, friends suspected foul play. Witnesses also claimed to have seen Belyuskin near the hotel shortly before her body was discovered.

Public Reaction and Legacy

The accident and Belyuskin’s sudden death have reignited debates over his controversial past. While his business achievements in oil and aviation were notable, his legacy remains shadowed by unresolved scandals and tragic personal associations.

Details

Zhivopisny Bridge ('Picturesque Bridge') is a cable-stayed bridge that spans Moskva (river) in north-western Moscow, Russia. It is the first cable-stayed bridge in Moscow. It opened on 27 December 2007 as a part of Krasnopresnensky avenue. It is also the highest cable-stayed bridge in Europe. The designer of the project is the architect Nikolay Shumakov.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Hotspots and Incidents
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Fresh Bread Every Morning: The Secret of Reviving Frozen Bread in 30 Seconds
Recipes & Food
Fresh Bread Every Morning: The Secret of Reviving Frozen Bread in 30 Seconds
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
World
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
Popular
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike

U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky because he dislikes him, calling the Russia-Ukraine war a “personal conflict” and vowing to bring it to an end

Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Last materials
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
Solar Panel Fires Raise Alarm Over Safety and Environmental Hazards
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Mark Dacascos Praises Russia at Moscow Film Week and Expresses Desire to Work with Yura Borisov
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.