Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past

Russian entrepreneur Sergey Belyuskin, 57, was killed in a fatal car accident under the Zhivopisny Bridge in Moscow while driving his luxury Aston Martin sports car. Medical teams arriving at the scene confirmed his death despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Fatal Accident Under Zhivopisny Bridge

According to reports from MK.RU, Belyuskin, who had moved to Moscow from the Irkutsk region, lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a guardrail. Witnesses said he appeared to be swerving prior to the collision, suggesting a sudden health issue may have contributed. Doctors attempted emergency procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate heart problems could have been the cause.

Business Ties in Oil and Aviation

Belyuskin’s business career was tied to the oil industry. He also headed Sistemy Skat, a company that produced aircraft-related equipment. He had established himself as a wealthy entrepreneur with significant ties in Moscow’s business circles.

Controversial Past and Legal Scandals

The businessman was no stranger to controversy. Writer Maria Arbatova revealed that in 2011, Belyuskin struck her husband with his car but avoided punishment. She claimed he used connections to escape justice, with the case ultimately expiring due to the statute of limitations. Arbatova emphasized that she never forgave him and noted he never attended court hearings.

Linked to Death of Blogger Anna Ambartsumyan

Belyuskin’s name also surfaced in connection with the death of blogger and psychotherapist Anna Ambartsumyan, who was found dead in a Moscow hotel in 2020. Reports suggested the two may have had a romantic relationship. While the official cause of death was a drug overdose, friends suspected foul play. Witnesses also claimed to have seen Belyuskin near the hotel shortly before her body was discovered.

Public Reaction and Legacy

The accident and Belyuskin’s sudden death have reignited debates over his controversial past. While his business achievements in oil and aviation were notable, his legacy remains shadowed by unresolved scandals and tragic personal associations.

Zhivopisny Bridge ('Picturesque Bridge') is a cable-stayed bridge that spans Moskva (river) in north-western Moscow, Russia. It is the first cable-stayed bridge in Moscow. It opened on 27 December 2007 as a part of Krasnopresnensky avenue. It is also the highest cable-stayed bridge in Europe. The designer of the project is the architect Nikolay Shumakov.

