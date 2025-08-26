Mark Dacascos Praises Russia at Moscow Film Week and Expresses Desire to Work with Yura Borisov

Hollywood action star Mark Dacascos praised Russia and expressed admiration for Moscow during his return to the country after 29 years, highlighting his wish to collaborate with Russian actor Yura Borisov.

'Many People in America Know Very Little About Russia'

Speaking at the Moscow International Film Week, Dacascos shared that many of his friends in the United States have only a vague or inaccurate understanding of Russia.

Many people I know, at least in America, know very little about Russia. They are curious, but at the same time, what they do know is often wrong, the actor remarked.

He explained that after visiting Moscow, he shares his impressions with his American friends.

There are so many impressions to share — how things are done, spoken, felt, dressed, and created in Russia. You have had, and still have, these great creators! Dacascos emphasized.

Return to Moscow After 29 Years

The actor revealed that his last trip to Russia was in 1996, making this visit a return after nearly three decades. He admitted that he has fallen in love with Moscow and noted that he speaks only “a little bit” of Russian.

Admiration for Yura Borisov

Dacascos also expressed his admiration for Russian actor Yura Borisov, praising his role in Sean Baker’s Anora.

Yes, of course, I would love to work with him. He is a talented actor. I hope he has a brilliant career and continues in the same spirit, Dacascos said.

His words highlight not only his professional respect for Russian cinema but also his openness to cultural collaboration between Hollywood and Russian actors.