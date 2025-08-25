Rare Summer Snowfall Hits St. Petersburg in Late August

An unexpected snowstorm struck St. Petersburg on August 25, covering city streets with wet snow, hail, and causing significant flooding following heavy rains.

Snow and Hail Reported by Locals

According to the Telegram channel “Piter Live”, residents captured videos showing a dense layer of wet snow covering roads and the steps of underground crossings. Alongside the snowfall, hail was seen scattered across asphalt surfaces, while powerful streams of water flooded the streets after intense rainfall mixed with snow.

Other Regions Also Hit by Summer Snow

Unseasonal winter weather has not been limited to St. Petersburg. Earlier in mid-August, snowfall was reported in the Irkutsk region, particularly in the Balagansky and Zalarinsky districts. Local gardeners expressed concerns, noting that some of their crops did not survive the sudden cold snap.

Unusual Weather Phenomena

The rare occurrence of snowfall in late August has surprised residents, highlighting the increasingly unpredictable nature of weather patterns across Russia. While St. Petersburg is no stranger to harsh winters, the appearance of snow and hail during the summer season remains highly unusual.