World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Rare Summer Snowfall Hits St. Petersburg in Late August

Society

An unexpected snowstorm struck St. Petersburg on August 25, covering city streets with wet snow, hail, and causing significant flooding following heavy rains.

Snow and Hail Reported by Locals

According to the Telegram channel “Piter Live”, residents captured videos showing a dense layer of wet snow covering roads and the steps of underground crossings. Alongside the snowfall, hail was seen scattered across asphalt surfaces, while powerful streams of water flooded the streets after intense rainfall mixed with snow.

Other Regions Also Hit by Summer Snow

Unseasonal winter weather has not been limited to St. Petersburg. Earlier in mid-August, snowfall was reported in the Irkutsk region, particularly in the Balagansky and Zalarinsky districts. Local gardeners expressed concerns, noting that some of their crops did not survive the sudden cold snap.

Unusual Weather Phenomena

The rare occurrence of snowfall in late August has surprised residents, highlighting the increasingly unpredictable nature of weather patterns across Russia. While St. Petersburg is no stranger to harsh winters, the appearance of snow and hail during the summer season remains highly unusual.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Tourist Faces Prison in Turkey After Flagpole Dance in Cappadocia
Tourist Faces Prison in Turkey After Flagpole Dance in Cappadocia
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 15, Including Four Journalists
Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike
Ukrainian 77th Airmobile Brigade Headquarters Annihilated in FAB-3000 Bomb Strike
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children
Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children
Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
Russian Fighters Storm Ukrainian Positions on Captured NATO M113 with US and Russian Flags
Chinese YouTuber Builds Functioning Mini Metro for His Cats
Chinese YouTuber Builds Functioning Mini Metro for His Cats
Putin Alters Speech at Alaska Summit with Trump, Security Guarantees for Ukraine Announced
Putin Alters Speech at Alaska Summit with Trump, Security Guarantees for Ukraine Announced
No Questions, No Answers: Alaska Summit Ends with Unusual Putin-Trump Press Conference
No Questions, No Answers: Alaska Summit Ends with Unusual Putin-Trump Press Conference
Trump's Cadillac Takes Putin Away from Anchorage Airport to Pursue Peace
Trump's Cadillac Takes Putin Away from Anchorage Airport to Pursue Peace
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.