Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather

A group of ten tourists lost near the Baransky Volcano on Iturup Island has been rescued safely, with no injuries reported.
Rescuers have located a group of ten tourists who had gone missing near the Baransky Volcano on Iturup, Sakhalin Region. According to Konstantin Istomin, head of the Kuril Municipal District, all members of the group were lifted aboard a Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) helicopter.
The tourists are being transported to the town of Kurilsk. Officials confirmed that
No one is in need of medical assistance.
The tourists were reported missing on August 24, when they stopped communicating. An initial six-person search party, including rescuers, police, and local officials, was deployed. Later, military personnel from the Gornoye and Goryachie Klyuchi garrisons joined the effort. A Mi-8 helicopter was also dispatched but initially failed to locate any trace of the missing group.
Rescuers faced significant challenges due to poor visibility and the fact that the tourists had not registered their route with EMERCOM. Maxim Moiseev, deputy head of the regional Emergencies Ministry, explained that
Dense fog and periodic rain greatly complicated the search. More than 30 people were involved in the operation.
Guides accompanying the group explained that they lost their way in heavy fog. At some point, the tourists strayed off the trail and began heading toward the Pacific Ocean. They spent several days walking in pouring rain and were unable to light a signal fire because of wet conditions.
