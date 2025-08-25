World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather

Society

A group of ten tourists lost near the Baransky Volcano on Iturup Island has been rescued safely, with no injuries reported.

Iturup Island
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vera.vvo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Iturup Island

Rescuers have located a group of ten tourists who had gone missing near the Baransky Volcano on Iturup, Sakhalin Region. According to Konstantin Istomin, head of the Kuril Municipal District, all members of the group were lifted aboard a Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) helicopter.

The tourists are being transported to the town of Kurilsk. Officials confirmed that No one is in need of medical assistance.

Difficult Search Conditions

The tourists were reported missing on August 24, when they stopped communicating. An initial six-person search party, including rescuers, police, and local officials, was deployed. Later, military personnel from the Gornoye and Goryachie Klyuchi garrisons joined the effort. A Mi-8 helicopter was also dispatched but initially failed to locate any trace of the missing group.

Rescuers faced significant challenges due to poor visibility and the fact that the tourists had not registered their route with EMERCOM. Maxim Moiseev, deputy head of the regional Emergencies Ministry, explained that Dense fog and periodic rain greatly complicated the search. More than 30 people were involved in the operation.

How the Tourists Got Lost

Guides accompanying the group explained that they lost their way in heavy fog. At some point, the tourists strayed off the trail and began heading toward the Pacific Ocean. They spent several days walking in pouring rain and were unable to light a signal fire because of wet conditions.

