Russian Swimmer Missing During Bosphorus Cross-Continental Race

Russian swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov, a 29-year-old master of sports and founder of his own swimming school, disappeared during the Bosphorus cross-continental swim in Istanbul on August 24. Out of nearly three thousand participants, he was the only one who did not return to the finish line.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CeeGee, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Swimming across the Bosphorus

Organizers Noticed the Missing Athlete Hours Later

The race began at 10:00 in the morning and concluded by 14:00. However, organizers only realized at 22:00 that Svechnikov had not crossed the finish line. The incident has drawn attention to lapses in monitoring and safety protocols during the event.

Search Operations Launched in Istanbul

The Istanbul police, together with race organizers, have launched a search operation. Relatives of the missing swimmer are expected to arrive in Istanbul shortly to join the search efforts and liaise with authorities.

Experienced Athlete Showed No Health Issues Before the Swim

Medical staff examined Svechnikov early on the morning of the competition and found no health concerns. He started the race among the first participants under number 2554. Witnesses last saw him about 500–600 meters after the start before he vanished from sight.

According to one version, Svechnikov may have suffered cramps or exhaustion near the first bridge. Another possibility is that he was carried away by a strong current toward the opposite bank of the strait.

Participants Reported Strong Currents and Lack of Safety Measures

Competitors had to jump from ships and swim a 6.5-kilometer route. One participant noted that while he expected to complete the distance in about an hour, it actually took him 1 hour and 46 minutes because of the powerful current.

Other athletes also voiced complaints about safety conditions, stating that there were no rescue boats stationed at the midpoint of the route — a potentially critical factor in Svechnikov’s disappearance.

“The currents were far stronger than expected, and in the middle of the course there were no rescue boats at all,” one participant told local reporters.