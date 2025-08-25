World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Swimmer Missing During Bosphorus Cross-Continental Race

Society

Russian swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov, a 29-year-old master of sports and founder of his own swimming school, disappeared during the Bosphorus cross-continental swim in Istanbul on August 24. Out of nearly three thousand participants, he was the only one who did not return to the finish line.

Swimming across the Bosphorus
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CeeGee, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Swimming across the Bosphorus

Organizers Noticed the Missing Athlete Hours Later

The race began at 10:00 in the morning and concluded by 14:00. However, organizers only realized at 22:00 that Svechnikov had not crossed the finish line. The incident has drawn attention to lapses in monitoring and safety protocols during the event.

Search Operations Launched in Istanbul

The Istanbul police, together with race organizers, have launched a search operation. Relatives of the missing swimmer are expected to arrive in Istanbul shortly to join the search efforts and liaise with authorities.

Experienced Athlete Showed No Health Issues Before the Swim

Medical staff examined Svechnikov early on the morning of the competition and found no health concerns. He started the race among the first participants under number 2554. Witnesses last saw him about 500–600 meters after the start before he vanished from sight.

According to one version, Svechnikov may have suffered cramps or exhaustion near the first bridge. Another possibility is that he was carried away by a strong current toward the opposite bank of the strait.

Participants Reported Strong Currents and Lack of Safety Measures

Competitors had to jump from ships and swim a 6.5-kilometer route. One participant noted that while he expected to complete the distance in about an hour, it actually took him 1 hour and 46 minutes because of the powerful current.

Other athletes also voiced complaints about safety conditions, stating that there were no rescue boats stationed at the midpoint of the route — a potentially critical factor in Svechnikov’s disappearance.

“The currents were far stronger than expected, and in the middle of the course there were no rescue boats at all,” one participant told local reporters.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
How to Prune Fruit Trees for Maximum Health and Yield
Gardening
How to Prune Fruit Trees for Maximum Health and Yield
Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
World
Zelensky Calls for Direct Meeting with Putin, Open to Trump’s Proposed Format
Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
World
Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
Popular
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap

A tragic accident in Russia’s Samara region claimed the lives of three tourists from Ulyanovsk after a zipline cable snapped, sending them plummeting from a height of up to 40 meters.

Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia Lyuba Lulko The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22 Dmitry Plotnikov Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Tourists Lost on Kuril Islands Found Alive After Days in Harsh Weather
Russian Swimmer Missing During Bosphorus Cross-Continental Race
Ethnic Tensions Emerge After Footballer’s Death in Moscow Region Street Fight
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Gaza Declared in Catastrophic Hunger Phase: Israel Responds
Best Cheese Choices for Lowering LDL Cholesterol
Daily Hair Washing: Myths, Facts, and Best Practices
How to Prune Fruit Trees for Maximum Health and Yield
US Halts Intelligence Sharing on Ukraine, Signaling Shift Toward Russia
The Story Behind Russia’s Tricolor: National Flag Day on August 22
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.