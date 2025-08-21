World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Hotel Etiquette: What Is Free to Take and What Must Stay Behind

What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Society

Knowing what you can and cannot take from a hotel room helps avoid awkward situations and makes your stay more enjoyable.

Hotel room
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Canerol86, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Hotel room

Small Luxuries You Can Take

Hotel rooms are filled with small details designed to make a guest’s stay comfortable and special. From mini bottles of shampoo and shower gel to stylish accessories, every item adds a touch of luxury. Luckily, many of these essentials are meant for guests to take home.

Most hotels allow guests to take soap, shampoos, shower gels, and lotions in travel sizes. These items are provided regardless of whether you’ve opened them or not. It is also common to take tea bags, coffee, sugar packets, disposable cups, and small stationery like pens, notepads, or local maps. In higher-class hotels, guests may even find complimentary extras such as champagne on arrival, toothbrushes, razors, sewing kits, cotton pads, or nail clippers — all of which are designed for personal use and can be taken without guilt.

What Must Stay in the Room

While small toiletries are fair game, other items are strictly off-limits. Sheets, towels, robes, pillows, and blankets are considered essential inventory for the next guest. Taking these items creates unnecessary work for hotel staff and financial losses for the hotel, which ultimately affect all visitors.

It is also forbidden to remove batteries, electronics, hangers, drinking glasses, cutlery, or decorative items. These are integral to the functionality and comfort of the room and their absence can lead to fines or even a ban on future bookings.

Hotel Etiquette for a Stress-Free Stay

Taking small complimentary items as souvenirs is completely acceptable, but drawing the line at hotel property ensures that both guests and staff enjoy a respectful relationship. A simple rule of thumb: if the item is consumable and designed for one-time use, it’s yours. If it’s part of the room’s furniture or linen, it stays behind.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Nutritionist Warns Room Temperature Food Can Become Toxic
Health
Nutritionist Warns Room Temperature Food Can Become Toxic
Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
World
Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
World
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Popular
Hackers Expose Ukraine’s True War Losses: 1.7 Million Dead or Missing

Russian hacker groups claim to have breached the Ukrainian General Staff’s systems, exposing what they allege are real wartime losses totaling over 1.7 million troops killed or missing

Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
US Deploys Naval Armada to Caribbean as Venezuela Mobilizes Militias
Trump Sends Warships to Latin America: Fears of Invasion Grow
Russia Warns France and Germany: Troops in Ukraine Will Be Treated as Enemies
Ukrainian F-16s and Su-27 Target Russian Kursk Region
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity Lyuba Lulko The Good Citizen Guide to Massive Government Inflation Lies Guy Somerset The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Supports Collective Security Pact for Ukraine but Slams Macron’s Adventurism
The Post-American New World Civilization after Trumpism
The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial
The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial
Last materials
What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
AirPods Max Stuck at 1% Battery? Here’s How to Restart and Charge Them
Top 6 Ways to Protect Your Car Battery from Premature Failure
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Russia Celebrates First Woman Captain of Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
Nutritionist Reveals Worst Foods for Your Waistline
Son of Serial Killer Andrei Chikatilo Killed Fighting for Ukrainian Forces
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.