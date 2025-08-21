World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to Fix Apple AirPods Max Not Charging: Step-by-Step Guide

AirPods Max Stuck at 1% Battery? Here’s How to Restart and Charge Them
Society

Learn how to revive first-generation Apple AirPods Max that arrive with only 1% battery and refuse to charge using a simple step-by-step reset method.

Apple AirPods Max 3
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by SimonWaldherr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Apple AirPods Max 3

Why AirPods Max Won’t Charge

Some users report that their brand-new Apple AirPods Max arrive with just 1% battery and won’t charge. This issue often happens when the battery falls into a deep discharge state after long storage periods. Instead of panicking, you can use a proven reset method to bring your headphones back to life.

Step-by-Step Fix to Restart and Charge AirPods Max

  1. Connect to Charger and Store Properly in the Case Make sure to use an original Lightning cable and adapter. Place the AirPods Max correctly into their case before starting.
  2. Button Sequence to Trigger Reset Press the Digital Crown once, then immediately press and hold the Noise Control button until the LED flashes white.
  3. Hard Reset Once the LED flashes white, press and hold both the Digital Crown and Noise Control button together for about 15 seconds until the LED blinks amber (orange), then release.
  4. Reconnect Mode Press and hold the Noise Control button again until the LED flashes white. Now the headphones should be ready to connect to your iPhone.
  5. Try Connecting and Disconnecting the charging cable over and over again. 
  6. Wait for Charging to Resume Keep the headphones connected to the charger and wait for around 5 minutes. The battery should start charging normally.

Extra Tips

  • Always keep AirPods Max in their original case to activate ultra-low power mode when not in use.
  • Try a different certified Lightning cable and power adapter if the issue persists.
  • Avoid letting the battery drain to 0% for long periods to prevent similar issues.

Final Thoughts

Quick Tip: Once your AirPods Max start charging again, allow them to reach at least 80–100% battery before unplugging. This helps stabilize the battery management system after a deep drain.

Even premium headphones like the AirPods Max can sometimes run into charging problems. By following this reset sequence, you can often restart the charging process and avoid unnecessary service calls.

Margarita Kicherova
Dmitry Sudakov
