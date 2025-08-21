World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker

Russia Celebrates First Woman Captain of Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker
Society

For the first time in history, a woman has been appointed captain of a nuclear-powered vessel. Marina Starovoitova has taken command of the icebreaker Yamal, a milestone announced during a gala concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry.

Nuclear icebreaker Yamal
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ВикиКорректор, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nuclear icebreaker Yamal

A Historic Milestone in the Russian Fleet

“Welcome the first woman in history to become captain of a nuclear icebreaker—Marina Starovoitova!” the host declared as the appointment was revealed on stage. She was then presented with the captain’s insignia by Alexander Barinov, the legendary captain of the nuclear icebreaker Arktika and pioneer of the first voyage to the North Pole.

From Deckhand to Captain

Starovoitova’s maritime career began in 2005 aboard the nuclear-powered ship Sevmorput, where she served as a deckhand. She later gained experience working on commercial vessels while studying navigation. In 2014, she joined the crew of the nuclear icebreaker Yamal as chief mate, steadily building her career. Now, she has risen to captain, leading the vessel and its crew through the challenging Arctic seas.

Details

Yamal (Russian: Ямал) is a Russian Arktika-class nuclear-powered icebreaker operated by Atomflot (formerly by the Murmansk Shipping Company). She is named after the Yamal Peninsula in Northwest Siberia; the name means End of the Land in Nenets. Laid down in Leningrad in 1986, and commissioned in October 1992, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, she filled her designed role of keeping shipping lanes open and also carried passengers on Arctic excursions. In July 1994 Yamal took an excursion to the North Pole, with the NSF (National Science Foundation – US), to celebrate the official maiden voyage. While at the exact North Pole (verified by GPS & Inmarsat satellite coordinates) the crew and passengers celebrated with a barbeque – the ambient temperature was −23 °C (−9 °F) (wind gusts were measured at −40 °C (−40 °F)). Because of the ship 90/90 coordinates the ship captain (Smirnov) organized a swimming party with Will Rountree (US) being recorded as the first person to ever swim there (21 July 1994) – water temperature was below freezing, ranging from 0 to −1.8 °C (32 to 29 °F). In 2007 Lewis Gordon Pugh swam a kilometer at the North Pole, having sailed there aboard Yamal.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Yamal Nuclear Icebreaker
Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Former Russian MP Accused of Selling Secrets to U.S. for $45 Million
Russia
Former Russian MP Accused of Selling Secrets to U.S. for $45 Million
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Elections, Rejects Russian Demands and Launches Missile Production
World
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Elections, Rejects Russian Demands and Launches Missile Production
Popular
Hackers Expose Ukraine’s True War Losses: 1.7 Million Dead or Missing

Russian hacker groups claim to have breached the Ukrainian General Staff’s systems, exposing what they allege are real wartime losses totaling over 1.7 million troops killed or missing

Russian Hackers Claim Breach of Ukraine’s Military Database, Reveal 1.7 Million Casualties
US Deploys Naval Armada to Caribbean as Venezuela Mobilizes Militias
Trump Sends Warships to Latin America: Fears of Invasion Grow
Ukrainian F-16s and Su-27 Target Russian Kursk Region
Russia Warns France and Germany: Troops in Ukraine Will Be Treated as Enemies
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity Lyuba Lulko The Good Citizen Guide to Massive Government Inflation Lies Guy Somerset The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Supports Collective Security Pact for Ukraine but Slams Macron’s Adventurism
The Post-American New World Civilization after Trumpism
The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial
The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial
Last materials
Russia Celebrates First Woman Captain of Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Arrested in Italy
Nutritionist Reveals Worst Foods for Your Waistline
Son of Serial Killer Andrei Chikatilo Killed Fighting for Ukrainian Forces
US Vice President: Putin-Zelensky Meeting Could Finalize Peace Deal
The Good Citizen Guide to Massive Government Inflation Lies
Stingray Attacks Swimmer in Primorye Bay, Leaves Deep Wounds
Most Popular Used Pickup Truck in Russia Revealed
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Elections, Rejects Russian Demands and Launches Missile Production
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.