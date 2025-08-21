Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army

The son of Soviet serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, Yuri, has reportedly been killed in action during the ongoing special military operation. He was fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Chikatilo’s son joined the fight against Russia at the very beginning of the special military operation. Eight months ago, he went missing. At that time, Chikatilo Jr. was part of an artillery unit in the Ukrainian army,” the report states.

Killed During Missile Strike Near Kharkiv

According to reports, the unit in which Yuri served was struck by a missile near Kharkiv. His disappearance was first reported in April, but his death was not officially confirmed at the time and his name was not added to the casualty database.

Debt and a Changed Identity

Yuri allegedly joined the Ukrainian military to escape debt-related legal troubles. In March, it was revealed by the media outlet Shot that the 56-year-old had moved from Russia to Kharkiv, Ukraine, and changed his surname to Myroshnychenko, adopting his wife’s maiden name.

He had been wanted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and court enforcement officers due to unpaid debts. Fighting in the war reportedly allowed him to disappear from the authorities’ radar.

Posthumous Award for Courage

Despite his controversial background, Yuri Chikatilo is now being posthumously recognized in Ukraine. He is to receive the Order “For Courage” II Class in honor of his service, according to reports.

“The son of the blood-stained maniac will be posthumously awarded the Order 'For Courage' II Class,” the message reads.

Details

Andrei Romanovich Chikatilo (16 October 1936 – 14 February 1994) was a Ukrainian-born Soviet serial killer nicknamed "the Butcher of Rostov", "the Rostov Ripper", and "the Red Ripper" who sexually assaulted, murdered, and mutilated at least fifty-two women and children between 1978 and 1990 in the Russian SFSR, the Ukrainian SSR, and the Uzbek SSR. Chikatilo confessed to fifty-six murders; he was tried for fifty-three murders in April 1992. He was convicted and sentenced to death for fifty-two of these murders in October 1992, although the Supreme Court of Russia ruled in 1993 that insufficient evidence existed to prove his guilt in nine of those killings. Chikatilo was executed by gunshot in February 1994. Chikatilo was known as "the Rostov Ripper" and "the Butcher of Rostov" because he committed most of his murders in the Rostov Oblast of the Russian SFSR.

