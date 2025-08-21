Man Injured by Stingray While Swimming Off Russia’s Pacific Coast

Stingray Attacks Swimmer in Primorye Bay, Leaves Deep Wounds

A man in Russia’s Primorye region was attacked by a stingray while swimming in Progulochnaya Bay, according to Telegram channel News of Primorye | Vladivostok. The incident occurred when the swimmer, equipped with a mask and fins, dived to a depth of about three meters, roughly 20 meters from shore.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Stingray on the seafloor

Underwater Encounter Turns Dangerous

The man spotted a stingray and attempted to get a closer look before trying to grab it. The animal resisted, striking him with the venomous spine on its tail. Initially, he felt no pain and did not realize the seriousness of the injury until reaching shore, where he discovered deep, ragged wounds that narrowly missed major blood vessels in his arm.

Quick First Aid Prevented Worse Outcome

His wife immediately provided first aid and drove him to a hospital in Nakhodka. She feared the stingray might have been poisonous, but doctors found no traces of venom in the wounds. The man is now recovering at home after receiving medical treatment.