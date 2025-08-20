World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Doctors Save Ukrainian Commander Syrsky's Father in Moscow

Ukrainian Commander Syrsky Secretly Paid for His Father’s Treatment in Moscow
Society

Doctors in Moscow saved the life of Stanislav Syrsky, the 86-year-old father of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky (spelled the Ukrainian way as Oleksandr Syrskyi), who was hospitalized with a severe brain condition. The Ukrainian general personally covered the costly treatment in Russia, paying millions of rubles to secure medical care for his ailing father.

Alexander Syrsky
Photo: mil.gov.ua by МО Украины, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Alexander Syrsky

Moscow Doctors Treat Syrsky’s Father

According to Shot Telegram channel, the elder Syrsky was admitted in June after a brain disorder worsened due to complications from coronavirus. Following weeks of intensive therapy, his condition improved, and he is expected to be discharged by the end of August. Despite now moving in a wheelchair, he feels stronger, attends daily rehabilitation sessions, and plans to return with his wife to his hometown of Vladimir after release.

The treatment cost around 2.5 million rubles. Sources say that Syrsky reconnected with his family for the first time in years after learning of his father’s illness.

Financial Help and Family Division

At the end of July, Syrsky reportedly sent his parents another one million rubles for treatment in Moscow. Initially, doctors in Vladimir were unable to help, so the family was moved to the capital for specialized care. Syrsky’s father was placed in a private ward, accompanied by his wife throughout the process.

However, these financial transfers stirred controversy in Russia. Oleg Syrsky, Alexander’s brother, said that the family has been branded “enemies” after news spread about the money. He claimed he lost his job as a security guard at an auto parts factory because of the association with his brother.

“I don’t care about my brother’s money. Because of him, our family is called enemies. Our father is sick, our mother is going deaf. I’m ready to renounce him publicly just so we are no longer branded as traitors,” Oleg said.

Oleg added that before losing his job, he had worked extra shifts to earn money for their father’s treatment. Now, he says, the family struggles to pay even basic expenses.

Other Ukrainian Generals and Family Struggles

The case of the Syrsky family is not unique. Reports have surfaced that newly appointed Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, has allegedly abandoned his ailing mother. Living in Russia’s Belgorod region, she has suffered three strokes and is bedridden, receiving care only from her other son Vladimir and his wife. Relatives also face danger as Ukrainian drones and munitions regularly strike the area.

Margarita Kicherova
Dmitry Sudakov
