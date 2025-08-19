Russian Woman Climber Survives a Week Without Food on 7,000-Meter Summit in Kyrgyzstan

A Russian climber has been stranded for a week on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan after breaking her leg at an altitude of 7,000 meters. Rescue teams are battling severe weather conditions to bring her down safely.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maryliflower, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Jengish Chokusu (Victory Peak, Pik Pobeda), Southern Inylchek Glacier, Tien Shan — Golden Hour

Accident on the Mountain

According to reports, 47-year-old Natalia from Russia was injured on August 12 during her ascent of Peak Pobeda. After she broke her leg, her climbing partner provided first aid and descended to the storm camp to seek help.

Failed Rescue Attempts

The following day, two foreign climbers attempted to rescue her, but worsening weather and exhaustion forced them to abandon the effort. Natalia was wrapped in a sleeping bag and left in place. On Sunday, a helicopter reached her position but was forced into a hard landing due to turbulence.

On drone footage, Natalia could be seen alive inside a pink tent. A new attempt to evacuate her is scheduled for August 19, although heavy snowfall may complicate the mission.

Tragic Past and Determination

Four years ago, Natalia’s husband was paralyzed and died during an expedition on Khan Tengri, located 16 kilometers from Peak Pobeda. She remained with him until rescuers managed to evacuate her. A year later, Natalia returned to the mountain to place a memorial plaque in his honor.

Military Rescue Operations

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Defense, a military rescue team is preparing to evacuate Natalia. Over the past day, helicopters have carried out six sorties, saving several other climbers from the mountain slopes. No exact timeline for Natalia’s evacuation has been announced.