Microwave Safety: What Not to Heat and Why It Can Be Dangerous

10 Foods and Materials You Should Never Put in a Microwave
Society

Microwaves are a modern kitchen essential—perfect for reheating, defrosting, and even cooking. But not everything is safe to place inside. Some foods and containers can not only damage the appliance but also create health hazards or even explosions.

Microwave oven
Photo: Designed by Freepik by vecstock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Microwave oven

Eggs in the Shell

Heating eggs in their shells creates internal pressure that can make them explode, covering your microwave in hot fragments.

Frozen Meat

Microwaves heat unevenly, leaving the outside warm while the inside stays frozen. This temperature difference encourages bacterial growth. Defrosting in the refrigerator is safer.

Breast Milk

Microwaving breast milk destroys valuable nutrients and heats unevenly, risking burns for infants. A water bath is the best option.

Metal and Glass Carafes

Metal objects and certain glass containers can spark and even ignite. Only use ceramics, heat-resistant glass, or microwave-safe plastics.

Grapes and Small Fruits

High water content makes grapes turn into tiny plasma balls when microwaved, which may look dramatic but can ruin the appliance.

Hot Peppers

Microwaving peppers releases capsaicin vapor, which irritates the eyes and respiratory system. Heating them on a pan or in an oven is much safer.

Nuts and Grains

Dry foods like nuts or grains can quickly dry out further and even catch fire. For safe roasting, use an oven.

Unmarked Plastic Containers

Ordinary plastic releases harmful chemicals such as BPA when heated. Only use containers labeled as microwave-safe.

Fresh Greens

Spinach, parsley, and other leafy greens oxidize rapidly in the microwave, producing nitrates that are unsafe for consumption. Enjoy them raw or add them after cooking.

Food Wrapped in Aluminum Foil

Even small pieces of foil spark in the microwave, which can damage the appliance. Always transfer foil-wrapped food to a plate before heating.

Water

Though it may seem harmless, microwaved water can overheat and violently erupt when disturbed. Boiling water in a kettle is safer and more reliable.

"Microwave safety isn’t just about protecting your appliance—it’s about protecting your health. Knowing what not to put inside can save you from serious accidents."

By avoiding these items, you’ll ensure your microwave remains safe, your food healthy, and your kitchen hazard-free.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
