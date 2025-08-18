YouTuber Spends Four Months Building a Subway System for Cats

A Chinese YouTuber has astonished viewers by building a fully functioning miniature metro system for his cats, along with a cinema, bank, and supermarket designed entirely for their scale and comfort.

All the creations are built in a size suitable for cats and crafted with remarkable attention to detail, making them look like realistic versions of human infrastructure. The star of the project is the metro system, which has captivated millions of viewers online.

The YouTuber spent four months designing and assembling the metro. The project includes a moving train that runs in a circle, a fully modeled station, and even a functioning escalator — a feature that impressed audiences with its realism and engineering.

In addition to the metro, the creator has built a cinema, a bank, and a supermarket, all scaled to feline proportions. Each facility includes detailed interiors, turning the project into a miniature city for cats to explore and enjoy.

The YouTuber has announced plans to continue developing the city’s infrastructure, expanding the feline metropolis into an even more elaborate playground. Fans eagerly await future updates on the creative project.