Cobra Bites Woman in Moscow Park Backpack Incident

Venomous Cobra Strikes Woman in Moscow Park
Society

A terrifying incident unfolded in a Moscow region park when a young woman was bitten by a cobra that had crawled into her backpack. As she opened the bag, the snake suddenly sprang out, bit her, and then disappeared into the grass. 

Cobra
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arthur Jamson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Cobra

The victim was rushed to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Care, where she was placed on mechanical ventilation and underwent urgent toxicological treatment. Medical staff managed to stabilize her condition and save her life.

Following stabilization, she was transferred to the purulent surgery department of the Bauman City Clinical Hospital. The bite site on her hand had developed a severe infection, requiring surgery and extensive therapy. She was later discharged and advised to continue follow-up care at her local clinic.

“Cobra venom is a true biological missile — it paralyzes breathing, destroys the heart and tissue within minutes. Without ultra-rapid medical intervention, victims have virtually no chance,” the Moscow Department of Health stated.

It remains unknown how the snake could find itself in a Moscow park.

