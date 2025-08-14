World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Model Ksenia Alexandrova Dies in Tragic Moose Collision

Miss Universe Contestant Ksenia Alexandrova Killed in Car Crash
Russian model and Miss Universe contestant Ksenia Alexandrova died following a tragic road accident in July involving a moose. The vehicle she was traveling in collided with the animal after it suddenly ran onto the road.

According to Baza, the impact caused Alexandrova to suffer a severe traumatic brain injury. She was urgently admitted to intensive care at the Sklifosovsky Institute in Moscow. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, her life could not be saved. She passed away on August 12.

Alexandrova was 30 years old. In 2017, she earned the title of First Vice Miss Russia and represented the country at the Miss Universe competition held in Las Vegas. However, she did not reach the semifinals.

Her death comes shortly after the recent Miss World 2025 finals, which took place in Hyderabad, India. The winner of that contest was Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a 21-year-old beauty from Thailand.

