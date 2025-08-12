World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Handsome Russian Airport Guard Signs Modeling Contract After Viral Fame

Meet the Russian 'Ken': Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion
Society

Ignatiy Lantsov, a security guard at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport whose photographs went viral on social media, has signed a contract with the modeling agency Open Up Models Management, according to ufa1.ru. In the past month, numerous modeling agencies reached out to him, including the renowned New York–based Soul Artist Management. However, he chose to sign with a Moscow company, where he will promote luxury goods under the condition that no overly revealing photos or videos of him will be used in campaigns.

Vnukovo Airport
Photo: https://stroi.mos.ru/gallery/4551 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Vnukovo Airport

From Ufa to the Spotlight

The 23-year-old from Ufa moved to Moscow as a schoolboy. After serving in the army, he joined the Rapid Response Team at Vnukovo Airport. His life changed overnight when a video featuring him garnered millions of views online. Admirers on social media dubbed him the “Ken” of Russia for his model-like features—brown eyes, thick eyebrows, and an athletic build maintained through regular workouts.

His sudden fame brought him hundreds of fans. Young women began filming videos with him, approaching to chat or get acquainted, while modeling agencies vied for his attention.

A Love That Grounds the Fame

Despite the whirlwind of offers, the handsome guard has a woman in his life who sets clear boundaries—particularly against appearing on the runway in underwear. Their love story began six years ago in the Moscow metro, when she mistook him for influencer Dania Milokhin. Six months later, they crossed paths again at the airport while he was on duty. From there, the relationship blossomed, and within another six months, they began dating.

In November 2024, the couple married. Lantsov says his wife’s love helped pull him out of depression following a breakup with his former partner.

Vnukovo security guard goes viral
