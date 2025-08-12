World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan

Society

The Presidential Council on Agricultural and Food Policy of Turkey has proposed replacing the traditional all-inclusive buffet format in hotels and restaurants with an à la carte system. The initiative aims to reduce massive food waste across the country. A formal proposal is expected to be presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan within two months before being submitted to relevant institutions.

Photo: Freepik by mrsiraphol
According to Ramazan Bingel, a council member and head of the Turkish Restaurateurs’ Association, if the report reaches parliament, new legislation could replace the “all-inclusive” model with a format where guests order only what they plan to eat. Currently, hotels operating under the all-inclusive system offer unlimited food, drinks, and services included in the accommodation price.

Data from Turkey’s Food Waste Prevention Fund shows that the country discards approximately 23 million tonnes of food annually, with 35% never used in meal preparation. Fruits, vegetables, and bread top the list of discarded products, and around 12 million bread units are thrown away daily.

Bingel highlighted that about half of the country’s popular “breakfast on plates” served in cafés and restaurants ends up wasted, despite being portioned on small dishes. He advocates giving customers the choice to order individual items to minimize waste.

However, experts in the tourism industry remain skeptical. Artur Muradyan, Vice President of the Russian Tour Operators Association (ATOR), stated that such proposals emerge periodically but are unlikely to affect the sector significantly. “Even if the Turkish state decides to cancel all-inclusive, it’s technically impossible. Hotels will simply rename the system and continue as before,” he said.

A source from Turkey’s hospitality sector confirmed there are no real political or legal mechanisms to enforce such a ban—only hotel owners can decide whether to change their service model.

