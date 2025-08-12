World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chinese Boy Goes on Very Expensive Rampage After Being Denied Gem-Studded Labubu Toy

Child Wrecks Blogger's House in China Over Refusal to Get Rare Labubu Doll
Society

A young boy unleashed a wave of destruction in a blogger’s upscale home after his parents refused to buy him a rare, gem-encrusted Labubu toy. The incident, reported by South China Morning Post, has sparked heated discussion on social media.

Browsing for Labubu
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sandor Somkuti, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Browsing for Labubu

The Chinese blogger known as Little Azheng was hosting relatives when their child spotted his unique Labubu figure, adorned with precious stones. After the blogger declined to sell or gift it, the boy reportedly flew into a fit of rage.

He hurled a remote control at the mirrored ceiling — worth 100,000 yuan (about 1.2 million rubles) — shattering it instantly. The falling debris destroyed a crystal chandelier valued at 300,000 yuan (around 3.6 million rubles).

Parents Plead Poverty

The boy’s parents offered only 20,000 yuan (roughly 240,000 rubles) in compensation, citing financial hardship. They begged the blogger to keep the matter private to “avoid upsetting the boy,” even promising to pay in installments “even if we have to sell everything.”

“We are poor and cannot pay the damages. Court won’t help, just don’t involve the child,” the parents reportedly told the blogger.

The blogger reluctantly agreed, calling the situation “emotional blackmail” and noting that repairs would require full replacement of all glass panels.

No Remorse

Despite the severe damage, the boy showed no remorse. His parents insisted on avoiding legal or public repercussions, prioritizing their son’s feelings over the scale of the destruction.

Labubu Toys in High Demand

The incident comes shortly after a robbery in California, where masked thieves targeted a store and stole Labubu dolls worth $7,000. The co-owner said the burglars ignored electronics, cash, and other products, making it clear they came specifically for the trendy collectible.

