Truck Driver Tries Twice to Run Over Group Outside Bar

Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
A driver rammed his dump truck into a group of people who gathered on the steps of a café early in the morning of August 10.

According to investigators, the truck driver deliberately tried to hit the group outside building No. 79b on Petukhova Street.

While the driver made two separate attempts to run over the victims, no one was seriously injured as the people managed to jump aside in time. Medical assistance was provided at the scene, and no hospitalization was necessary.

The Investigative Committee stated that the driver acted with intent. Law enforcement officers are now conducting a manhunt for the suspect and are working to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

