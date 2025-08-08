Akon’s Concert in Sochi Interrupted by Drone Threat – Fans Evacuated

US Rapper Akon Forced to Hide from Drones in Sochi as Evening Show Faces Evacuation

An evening performance by Akon at the Iceberg Ice Palace in Sirius, Sochi, was temporarily halted after authorities ordered the evacuation of spectators due to a new security warning about a possible drone attack. The incident was reported by the Novosti Krasnodara Telegram channel.

Thousands of fans, who had gathered to hear Akon perform his global hits, were instructed to leave the arena before he could sing his famous track “Smack That.” Organizers urged everyone to follow safety instructions and rely only on official updates.

This evening disruption capped a tense day for the world-famous rapper. Earlier in the morning, during a drone strike on Sochi, Akon’s security team moved him to a hotel bathroom, which they considered the safest location at the time.

“There is no danger for the residents and guests of the resort city of Sochi,” stated Mayor Andrey Proshunin.

After some time, media outlets reported that the air raid alert had been lifted, allowing the audience to return to the hall and Akon to resume his show.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin confirmed in his Telegram channel that the UAV attack threat had been canceled. However, he reminded residents and visitors that debris from downed drones could be hazardous, urging them not to approach or photograph such fragments.

As of 21:03 Moscow time, temporary restrictions on flight arrivals and departures remained in place at Sochi Airport.