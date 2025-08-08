Sausages and Pizza Removed from Russian School Menus to Fight Obesity in Children

Russian Schools Ban Pizza and Sausages to Fight Childhood Obesity

In an effort to tackle rising childhood obesity, schools in the Voronezh region are removing high-calorie foods such as sausages in dough, pizza, and other fast-food items from their canteens. The measure is part of a broader regional initiative to promote healthy nutrition among schoolchildren, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, citing the regional government.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)

Authorities announced that the pilot phase of the anti-obesity program will be implemented in six schools and three municipal districts starting this week. If successful, the project will be scaled up across the entire region during the second half of 2026.

"One of the key priorities is organizing healthy school meals," the regional government said in a statement. "Pilot schools will offer cooking workshops on balanced nutrition, and the school menus will be revised to take into account calorie content, hydration, and the principles of proper diet."

The move aligns with national trends emphasizing nutritional education and preventative health measures among youth. Officials hope that by reshaping school menus and teaching students about balanced eating, long-term lifestyle changes will take root from a young age.