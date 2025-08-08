Serbian Minister Suffers Stroke Live on TV — Hosts Didn’t Realize at First

Darko Glišić, Serbia's Minister for Public Investments, suffered a stroke on August 5 during a live broadcast of a morning show on the Pink television channel.

During the live interview, Glišić began experiencing difficulty speaking, and part of his face became visibly paralyzed. The show's hosts, initially unaware of the gravity of the situation, asked if everything was alright. Glišić attempted to reassure them, but his condition quickly worsened.

He was urgently hospitalized directly from the studio. Doctors later confirmed that Glišić had suffered a stroke and described his condition as serious. Fortunately, the signs were recognized in time, which is considered critical in the first few hours after a stroke.

Shortly after his hospitalization, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited Glišić in the hospital. According to local media, Glišić is regarded as one of Vučić’s closest political allies.

“A close ally of the president”

“Glišić is considered one of Vučić’s most trusted associates,” wrote Serbian media following the incident.

His sudden medical emergency has sparked concern across Serbia, with politicians and the public expressing support and hope for his recovery.