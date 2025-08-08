Global Cat Day: Facts, History, and Heartwarming Traditions

World Cat Day: Why August 8 Is a Global Celebration of Felines

Cat-themed holidays exist in many countries around the world. For instance, Russia celebrates Cat Day on March 1, Poland on February 17, Japan on February 22, and the United States on October 29. These dates emerged at different times and for different reasons — and sometimes for no particular reason at all.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALLE by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Cats

But on the international level, one day unites cat lovers everywhere. World Cat Day (also known as International Cat Day) is celebrated annually on August 8. The holiday was launched in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), with the goal not only of honoring these furry homebodies, but also of raising awareness about the plight of stray cats around the globe.

There are few people on Earth who remain indifferent to these furry, agile, affectionate, and intelligent creatures. There is even a science dedicated to cats: felinology (from Latin felinus — cat, and Greek logos — study), which emphasizes their intelligence and usefulness. The domestic cat (Felis catus) belongs to the feline family, which is divided into two subfamilies and includes around 36 species. In Russia alone, 12 species from both subfamilies are known to inhabit the territory.

Cats have long been — and remain — the most widespread domestic animals in the world. About 80% of Earth’s population keeps a pet, and more than half of those choose cats. Dogs typically come in second place.

Beyond the obvious aesthetic joy (what could be more comforting than a warm, purring friend snuggled on your lap?), cats also serve important practical roles. They are natural rodent hunters, they’ve been known to treat certain human ailments, and they may even help extend our lives. For example, American doctors have found that cat owners are 40% less likely to suffer from heart disease, and experience fewer heart attacks and strokes. In Britain, doctors have even developed “cat therapy” to treat conditions like joint inflammation and gynecological issues.

Cats frequently appear as heroes in fairy tales, legends, and cartoons. Many cultures around the world associate cats with numerous superstitions and beliefs. One of the most common is that cats live multiple lives. It is also widely believed that cats can intuitively sense a visitor’s intentions and recognize unfriendly guests.

It’s no surprise, then, that cats enjoy special recognition in some countries. In Austria, cats that once guarded food warehouses receive a lifelong pension — paid in meat and milk. In China, cats are protected under the law. Japan is home to a Cat Temple, built in honor of seven cats that faithfully served samurai in the 17th century. Germany boasts a Cat Museum, filled with feline-related exhibits gathered from around the world. And Russia has several cat museums in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, not to mention the many cat cafés and monuments dedicated to these purring companions.

On World Cat Day itself, cats are pampered and celebrated more than usual. People buy them tasty treats, new beds, and toys. In some countries, special cat parks, shops, cafés, and hotels are opened just for the occasion — offering comfort and care for our beloved pets.

Of course, we could talk about these magnificent, graceful animals — relatives of tigers and leopards — forever. But on their holiday, we simply wish all cats to have a loving home, caring owners, and delicious food. And we, as humans, must remember: we are responsible for those we have tamed — and for that, our feline friends deserve our gratitude.