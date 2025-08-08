Zoo Visitors Horrified as Bear Tosha Suffers Electric Shocks

Elderly Bear Electrocuted Three Times at Perm Zoo

At the new zoo in Perm, an elderly bear named Tosha was reportedly electrocuted three times inside his enclosure, after which he was unable to climb out of the pool on his own. This was reported by Gazeta.ru, citing an eyewitness account.

“The first jolt made the bear soil himself. People noticed and started screaming. Then the shocks continued. Everyone began shouting, children were crying. My daughter told me she would never come here again. I was in shock and rushed to find volunteers.”

The eyewitness continued:

“When I came back to the enclosure, a man told me the bear had been shocked so badly that he sank underwater and didn’t come back up for a long time. People were scared he might drown.”

According to 59.ru, citing the zoo’s press service, electric fencing is not dangerous to the animals' health. The 32-year-old bear was reportedly unable to get out of the water due to sluggish motor activity. He received first aid on the spot.