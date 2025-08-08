Russian Entrepreneur Dies in Helicopter Incident on Kamchatka Volcano

Helicopter Pilot Dies After Landing on Kamchatka Volcano

A helicopter pilot died after landing a Robinson helicopter on the Krasheninnikov volcano in Kamchatka, while none of the tourists onboard were injured, according to the Eastern Interregional Transport Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, as reported by TASS.

Identity of the Deceased Pilot

The pilot was confirmed deceased, and sources identified him as Igor Kan, a local fisherman and businessman, according to law enforcement officials cited by RBC. The Telegram channel 112 and REN TV also reported the pilot’s identity as Igor K.

Business Background of Igor Kan

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRUL), Kan was engaged in coastal marine fishing businesses. He co-owned Salmon Fishery LLC and Salmon Hatchery LLC, holding 50% stakes in both companies. He was also the general director of Service Hotel and SPA LLC in Yelizovo, with a charter capital exceeding 40 million rubles.

A source in the fishing industry told RBC that Igor Kan was not related to the so-called “Crab King” Oleg Kan.

Passengers Unharmed, Cause of Death Unknown

Representatives of the Investigative Committee confirmed that all passengers on the helicopter were unharmed. The exact number of tourists aboard has not been disclosed, and the cause of the pilot’s death remains under investigation.

Recent Volcanic Activity on Krasheninnikov

In early August, the Krasheninnikov volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 500 years. The ash plume extended 6 kilometers above sea level in Kamchatka Krai. The eruption was assigned an orange aviation hazard code.