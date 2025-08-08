World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian TV Presenter Horrified to See 'Narco-Biotrash' Defecating on LA Streets

Russian TV Presenter Visits USA, Gets Shocked by Los Angeles’ Skid Row
Society

Russian television personality Alyona Vodonaeva has shared a disturbing account of her visit to Los Angeles’ Downtown area, describing scenes of homelessness, drug use, and urban decay that left her fearful for her safety.

Los Angeles
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Niranjan Arminius, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Los Angeles

'Like The Walking Dead'

Vodonaeva, who was visiting Los Angeles, traveled to the Downtown district, an area known for its large homeless population. In a social media post, she wrote:

“All of this unemployed drug-addicted trash is mostly concentrated here (...) The police don’t even bother coming near them.”

She admitted in her Telegram channel that she felt frightened while driving through the area, as many homeless individuals stared at her.

Drugs, Filth, and Government Handouts

According to Vodonaeva, residents of the district openly use drugs and relieve themselves on the streets. She added that many move around in wheelchairs, which, along with free food, are provided to them at no cost. Homeless individuals in Downtown Los Angeles also receive welfare payments, she noted.

No Sympathy for the Homeless

Vodonaeva made it clear she does not feel pity for those living in the area.

“Poor things. What the hell happened to them that their arms are full of holes? They roam in packs, there are legions of them. It’s like in the show ‘The Walking Dead’,”

she said, expressing shock at the scale of the problem.

Other Russians Echo Concerns

Earlier, Russian comedian Danila Poperechny, who resides in Los Angeles, also spoke about the city’s homeless and drug crisis, noting that he frequently sees homeless people near his home.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Health
Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Constructive Kremlin Talks Signal Thaw in US-Russia Relations
World
Constructive Kremlin Talks Signal Thaw in US-Russia Relations
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
World
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Popular
U.S. Offers Putin 99-Year Freeze on Ukraine Territorial Claims in Private Talks

Russia has received a "quite acceptable" ceasefire proposal from the United States ahead of a high-stakes summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, according to senior Russian officials.

Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
Putin Ready to Outplay Trump at Upcoming Summit
Russia Shoots Down Storm Shadow Missiles and Hundreds of Drones in 24 Hours
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Only 17% of Ukrainians Ready to Accept Russian Peace Terms
Putin Sets Terms for Putin-Zelensky Talks, Eyes UAE for Trump Meeting
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Last materials
Germany Halts Arms Supplies to Israel Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian Children Coalition Statement 'Russophobic'
Russian TV Presenter Visits USA, Gets Shocked by Los Angeles’ Skid Row
Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise
Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
Russian Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time Between Moscow and St. Petersburg to 2 Hours
Green Tea: Benefits, Risks, and How It Impacts Your Body
Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.