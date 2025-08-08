Russian TV Presenter Horrified to See 'Narco-Biotrash' Defecating on LA Streets

Russian TV Presenter Visits USA, Gets Shocked by Los Angeles’ Skid Row

Russian television personality Alyona Vodonaeva has shared a disturbing account of her visit to Los Angeles’ Downtown area, describing scenes of homelessness, drug use, and urban decay that left her fearful for her safety.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Niranjan Arminius, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Los Angeles

'Like The Walking Dead'

Vodonaeva, who was visiting Los Angeles, traveled to the Downtown district, an area known for its large homeless population. In a social media post, she wrote:

“All of this unemployed drug-addicted trash is mostly concentrated here (...) The police don’t even bother coming near them.”

She admitted in her Telegram channel that she felt frightened while driving through the area, as many homeless individuals stared at her.

Drugs, Filth, and Government Handouts

According to Vodonaeva, residents of the district openly use drugs and relieve themselves on the streets. She added that many move around in wheelchairs, which, along with free food, are provided to them at no cost. Homeless individuals in Downtown Los Angeles also receive welfare payments, she noted.

No Sympathy for the Homeless

Vodonaeva made it clear she does not feel pity for those living in the area.

“Poor things. What the hell happened to them that their arms are full of holes? They roam in packs, there are legions of them. It’s like in the show ‘The Walking Dead’,”

she said, expressing shock at the scale of the problem.

Other Russians Echo Concerns

Earlier, Russian comedian Danila Poperechny, who resides in Los Angeles, also spoke about the city’s homeless and drug crisis, noting that he frequently sees homeless people near his home.