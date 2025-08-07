World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Japan's Population Shrinks by Over 900,000 as Birthrate Hits Historic Low

Society

According to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs the country's population shrank by 908,574 people in 2024 — a decrease of 0.75% — bringing the total population to 120.65 million.

Tokyo
Photo: flickr.com by Yasuhiro from Tokyo, Japan is licensed under Commons, the free media repository
Tokyo

The ongoing population decline, now in its 16th consecutive year, represents the most significant drop since population tracking began in 1968, NDTV reports.

Birthrate Falls Below 700,000 for the First Time Ever

According to Japan’s Ministry of Health, the number of births in 2024 fell below 700,000 for the first time since records began in 1899. A total of 686,061 children were born last year — a drop of 41,227 compared to 2023, setting a historic low.

“What we are facing is a silent emergency,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, according to the report.

The Prime Minister vowed to implement new measures aimed at reversing the demographic collapse. Proposed reforms include flexible work schedules and free daytime childcare for working mothers, which he believes could improve birthrates.

Rural Decline and Abandoned Homes

The shrinking population is also having a visible impact on rural communities. Government data released last year showed that the number of abandoned homes in Japan has nearly reached 4 million over the past two decades.

Many of these properties are inherited by individuals living in major cities who are either unwilling or unable to maintain or renovate them. The trend reflects a broader demographic shift that continues to drain life from Japan’s countryside.

