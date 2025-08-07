Tourists Evacuated After Sharks Approach Bodrum Beach

Sharks Spotted Near Popular Resorts in Turkey

Sharks caused a moment of panic at the Turkish resort town of Bodrum, a destination favored by Russian tourists, when they approached dangerously close to the shore, according to the Shot Telegram channel.

Lifeguards immediately evacuated swimmers from the water upon spotting the predators. Russian vacationers who witnessed the event said the sharks were detected using a drone just as they neared people in the water.

"The sharks came very close — they were spotted with a drone before anything serious happened," said one of the tourists.

The beachgoers remained onshore while the sharks swam away. Once the area appeared safe, swimmers cautiously returned to the water later that day.

Second Shark Sighting Reported in Alanya

This is not the first time sharks have been seen off Turkey’s coast this season. In the resort city of Alanya, another Russian tourist recently captured a shark on video near the beach and notified local rescue personnel.

Experts say higher water temperatures and altered current patterns may be drawing marine predators closer to coastal areas, though authorities have yet to issue formal warnings or identify the species.