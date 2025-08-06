World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

'Looks Like Funeral Wear': Russians Slam New Government-Issued School Uniform

Russia Unveils Standardized School Uniform to Widespread Criticism
Society

The Russian Ministry of Education has unveiled a new standardized school uniform governed by GOST regulations, aiming to promote equality among students regardless of income or religion. The announcement was made by Alexander Reut, Director of the Department of State General Education Policy and Preschool Education Development, as cited by TASS.

School graduates
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Артеменко Юрий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
School graduates

According to Reut, “school uniforms help erase psychological boundaries between children from families of different incomes and religious backgrounds.” He stressed that the importance of school uniforms “cannot be overstated.”

Based on images released by TASS, girls are expected to wear a dark red outfit consisting of a skirt, blazer, and a white ruffled blouse. Boys are to wear a dark blue suit with a tie and a white shirt.

Public Reactions: 'Looks Like Funeral Wear'

The public response has been overwhelmingly negative. Many Russians took to social media, especially the Telegram channel “Moskvach”, to voice their disapproval of the uniforms’ aesthetic and practicality.

My God, what horror,” wrote a user named Yulia.
What is this? What century are we living in? The 21st, supposedly. I don't understand why they did this,” added another user named Daysha.

Others likened the design to funeral attire, calling the uniforms “depressing” and “soulless.”

Political Commentary and Historical Comparisons

State Duma deputy Evgeny Popov also joined the debate. In his Telegram channel, he drew comparisons to Soviet-era school uniforms, noting the distinctions that used to exist between clothing for younger, middle, and senior students.

Why reinvent the wheel? This new school uniform is too strict and boring. Childhood is meant to be joyful! Don’t turn kids into office plankton from the very beginning,” Popov wrote.

First-Ever GOST on Uniforms Now in Effect

This marks the first time that a national GOST (state standard) has been applied to school uniforms in Russia. The standard officially came into force on July 1. According to Yana Lantratova, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on Education, the adoption of GOST could lead to a significant rise in uniform prices as production shifts toward compliance with the new regulations.

Details

GOST (Russian: ГОСТ) refers to a set of international technical standards maintained by the Euro-Asian Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification (EASC), a regional standards organization operating under the auspices of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). GOST standards were originally developed by the government of the Soviet Union as part of its national standardization strategy. The word GOST (Russian: ГОСТ) is an acronym for gosudarstvennyy standart (Russian: государственный стандарт), which means state standard or governmental standard.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

New school uniforms
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Horrific Bus Accident in Russia Caught on Camera
Hotspots and Incidents
Horrific Bus Accident in Russia Caught on Camera Видео 
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Russia
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Popular
No Deal: Putin Stands Firm Amid Trump’s 10-Day Sanctions Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's ten-day ultimatum to end the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Russia's military and territorial priorities despite new U.S. sanctions threats

Putin Defiant as Trump’s Pressure Strategy Falters Over India and Oil
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia
Geopolitics vs. Market Reality: Why Trump's Alaska LNG Plan Stalled
Russian Dan-M UAV Disrupts Ukrainian Patriot Missile Stockpiles
Moldova’s Political Earthquake: Gutsul Verdict Fuels Autonomy Crisis
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Kamchatka Earthquake Moves Peninsula by Two Meters, Ignites Multiple Volcanoes
Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Bus Skid on Wet Road
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Last materials
Russia Unveils Standardized School Uniform to Widespread Criticism
Hiroshima Protest Marks 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing
Ethiopia Rejects Russia’s Aircraft Lease Request Amid U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Witkoff’s 3-Hour Talk With Putin Signals Backchannel Diplomacy
Hong Kong Faces ‘Black Rain’ Alert After 11-Hour Storm
Russian Man Arrested for Passing Satellite Tech Secrets to US Intelligence
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
Shark Rips Stingray Apart Just Feet From Swimmers
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
Kiwi Fruit: Surprising Health Benefits and Ancient Origins
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.