Russian Sports Presenter Run Over by Train in Heavy Rain

Voice of Russian Figure Skating Dies in Railway Platform Mishap
Society

Alexander Grishin, a renowned Russian sports commentator known for his figure skating coverage, has died at the age of 47 in a tragic railway accident. The news was confirmed by his wife, Anastasia Grishina, in a comment to TASS.

Coach Tatyana Tarasova and commentator Alexander Grishin
Photo: ВК-аккаунт Татьяны Тарасовой by неизвестен is licensed under public doman
Coach Tatyana Tarasova and commentator Alexander Grishin
“He died as a result of an accident on a railway platform during heavy rain,” she said.

Grishina did not disclose further details about the incident or its exact location. However, Tatyana Tarasova, the Honored Coach of the USSR and Grishin’s longtime on-air partner, told RIA Novosti that he was struck by a commuter train.

“It’s terrible news — he was hit by a commuter train,” Tarasova stated.

Alexander Grishin was a veteran of Russian sports broadcasting, having worked in television for over two decades. He was best known for his work in figure skating, often partnering with Tarasova to deliver commentary for both national and international competitions.

His career spanned several major Russian TV networks, including:

  • 7TV (2002–2004)
  • Sport/Russia-2 (2004–2015)
  • Match TV (2015–2018)
  • Channel One Russia (2018–2025)

Grishin was the voice behind broadcasts of five Olympic Games and covered multiple World and European Championships in both football and figure skating. His distinctive commentary style and deep knowledge made him a beloved figure among sports fans across Russia.

His sudden passing has shocked the Russian sports community. Grishin leaves behind a legacy of passionate storytelling, professionalism, and unforgettable moments in sports journalism.

*
