Outrage Over $7 Million Jennifer Lopez Concert in Armenia

Armenia Faces Scandal After Funding Jennifer Lopez Show
Grant Bagratyan, the former Prime Minister of Armenia, has harshly criticized the government's decision to allocate several million dollars to fund a Jennifer Lopez concert in Yerevan. Posting on Facebook (banned in Russia), Bagratyan labeled the move unconstitutional and rife with corruption risks.

“Public funds belong to the entire society, yet only a very limited number of citizens were able to attend the concert. This should be investigated by prosecutors and anti-corruption agencies,” Bagratyan declared.

He further demanded that the ministers of education, culture, and finance provide official justifications for organizing the event. According to Bagratyan, the fact that tickets were sold further proves that this was a commercial activity that should not involve state funding.

The concert took place on August 3 in the Armenian capital, sparking widespread backlash online over its hefty $7 million price tag. In response, Yerevan’s Deputy Mayor Armen Pambukhchyan defended the spending, claiming the event would attract around 15,000 foreign tourists, each contributing roughly $500 to the local economy. “If we calculate based on the number of guests and their average expenses, the government’s allocation of $7 million is fully justified,” he said.

He also emphasized that the event would boost Armenia’s international image and visibility.

Russian Fans Slam Concert Conditions

Meanwhile, many Russian fans voiced dissatisfaction with the concert experience, as reported by Telegram channel Shot. Attendees complained about overcrowding near the stage, dirty seating at the Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium, and a delay of over an hour before Lopez appeared on stage.

Fans reportedly spent up to 40,000 rubles (around $450) on tickets and travel, only to be disappointed by the poor organization and the venue’s unsuitability for such a large-scale performance.

Lopez Cancels Moscow Concert Amid Western Pressure

Adding to the controversy, it emerged that Jennifer Lopez canceled a planned concert in Moscow due to Western reputational pressures. According to Telegram channel Mash, Lopez had reached a preliminary agreement to perform in Russia in August, with a potential payment exceeding $1 million. However, citing “high reputational risks,” the singer backed out of the deal, reportedly expressing willingness to perform in Russia only after the conclusion of the ongoing military conflict.

In contrast, fellow American pop star Jason Derulo is scheduled to perform in Moscow and St. Petersburg in late September, with an estimated paycheck of $1 million for his stadium shows.

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Yerevan 2025
