The Decline of Sin City: Is This the End of the Old Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025

Once a bustling beacon of entertainment, Las Vegas now faces an alarming drop in visitors. In July 2025, hotel occupancy plummeted to just 67%, raising fears that the city’s tourism slump is not just seasonal—but systemic. What’s causing the sharp decline in this iconic destination?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дитмар Рабих, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), The Strip -- 2012 -- 6232

Too Expensive—Even for Las Vegas

The most obvious culprit is the skyrocketing cost of a vacation. While the average nightly room rate has seen a minor drop, the final bill remains shockingly high. Why?

Large resort fees often hidden in fine print

Restaurant, show, and attraction prices continue to soar

Even simple entertainment has become a luxury

"Analysts compare the situation to the 'price overheating' of 2008–2009, when supply exceeded demand, yet prices kept climbing."

Foreign Visitors Disappear

International tourism—a key economic driver for Las Vegas—has suffered a staggering blow. In the past, foreign travelers spent more and stayed longer. Not anymore.

"Passenger numbers from Canada have dropped by 55% compared to last year," according to US media reports.

Canadian tourists were once the top visitors to Nevada. Now they’re joined by fewer arrivals from Mexico and even affluent guests from China. What’s behind this retreat? Politics.

Welcome to “Anti-Tourist” America

Experts cite an increasingly hostile approach by US authorities. American media openly call the country’s new posture “anti-tourist.”

New “visa integrity” fees of up to $250

Strict immigration controls spark fear and reluctance to visit

Accusations of discriminatory visa practices, especially targeting Asian and Latin American travelers

This isn’t just affecting border control statistics—it’s damaging America’s global image as a welcoming destination.

Even “Birth Tourism” is Under Attack

A once-under-the-radar travel category—“birth tourism”—is now facing scrutiny. This practice involves expectant mothers traveling to the US so their children can receive automatic citizenship.

Now, the government has vowed to crack down, launching campaigns to eliminate what it views as immigration loopholes.

The End of the Old Vegas?

While some believe market forces will restore balance, others warn of an irreversible shift in the city’s fate. The glitzy allure of “Sin City” may no longer be enough to draw tourists.