World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The Decline of Sin City: Is This the End of the Old Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Society

Once a bustling beacon of entertainment, Las Vegas now faces an alarming drop in visitors. In July 2025, hotel occupancy plummeted to just 67%, raising fears that the city’s tourism slump is not just seasonal—but systemic. What’s causing the sharp decline in this iconic destination?

Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), The Strip -- 2012 -- 6232
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Дитмар Рабих, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), The Strip -- 2012 -- 6232

Too Expensive—Even for Las Vegas

The most obvious culprit is the skyrocketing cost of a vacation. While the average nightly room rate has seen a minor drop, the final bill remains shockingly high. Why?

  • Large resort fees often hidden in fine print
  • Restaurant, show, and attraction prices continue to soar
  • Even simple entertainment has become a luxury

"Analysts compare the situation to the 'price overheating' of 2008–2009, when supply exceeded demand, yet prices kept climbing."

Foreign Visitors Disappear

International tourism—a key economic driver for Las Vegas—has suffered a staggering blow. In the past, foreign travelers spent more and stayed longer. Not anymore.

"Passenger numbers from Canada have dropped by 55% compared to last year," according to US media reports.

Canadian tourists were once the top visitors to Nevada. Now they’re joined by fewer arrivals from Mexico and even affluent guests from China. What’s behind this retreat? Politics.

Welcome to “Anti-Tourist” America

Experts cite an increasingly hostile approach by US authorities. American media openly call the country’s new posture “anti-tourist.”

  • New “visa integrity” fees of up to $250
  • Strict immigration controls spark fear and reluctance to visit
  • Accusations of discriminatory visa practices, especially targeting Asian and Latin American travelers

This isn’t just affecting border control statistics—it’s damaging America’s global image as a welcoming destination.

Even “Birth Tourism” is Under Attack

A once-under-the-radar travel category—“birth tourism”—is now facing scrutiny. This practice involves expectant mothers traveling to the US so their children can receive automatic citizenship.

Now, the government has vowed to crack down, launching campaigns to eliminate what it views as immigration loopholes.

The End of the Old Vegas?

While some believe market forces will restore balance, others warn of an irreversible shift in the city’s fate. The glitzy allure of “Sin City” may no longer be enough to draw tourists.

"With stakes this high—literally and figuratively—gamblers aren’t the only ones walking away from the table."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Gardening
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
World
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Popular
High-Speed Strike Weapon Capable of Reaching NATO Bases Within Minutes Now Deployed

Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes

Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha
Putin and Lukashenko Speak on Peace, War, and Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Urges Quiet Diplomacy Over Public Talks on Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
Last materials
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Putin and Lukashenko Address Ukraine Conflict and New Missile System
Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun
Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary
Putin: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Remain Unchanged Since June 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.