Beer Day 2025: What to Cook, Where to Drink

Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun

Looking for a reason to enjoy your Friday night? There’s no better occasion than International Beer Day, which in 2025 falls on August 1st. Let’s explore the roots of this frothy celebration and how you can make the most of it.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by azerbaijan_stockers, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Beer and snacks

International Beer Day 2025: Origins and Meaning

The holiday was originally established on August 5th, a date chosen to stand apart from other beer-related events such as Beer Can Appreciation Day (January 24) and Barrel-Aged Beer Day (October 4). Over time, the celebration became a floating date — now set on the first Friday of August.

International Beer Day was created by California bar owner Jesse Avshalomov, who envisioned a holiday that brings friends together, honors brewers and bartenders, and unites cultures through a shared love of beer.

How the World Celebrates Beer Day

Bars around the globe host special parties and promotions. Beer lovers participate in speed-drinking contests and blind tastings to identify beer styles. Meanwhile, breweries offer tours and tastings, turning the day into a celebration of both craftsmanship and community.

What to Eat and Drink on International Beer Day

Beer isn’t just for sipping — it can be the star of your recipes too. Here are two flavorful ideas to add to your celebration:

Tomato Beer — A Refreshing Twist

Ingredients for 2 servings: Light beer – 500 ml

Tomato paste – 1 tbsp

Lemon – 25 g

Salt – 3 g

Ground coriander – 3 g

Herbes de Provence – 3 g

Mix tomato paste, spices, and lemon juice. Add 100 ml of cold beer, blend until smooth, then gradually combine with the rest. Pour into glasses and enjoy a zesty gose-style beer cocktail.

Beer-Braised Chicken Wings

Ingredients for 4 servings: Chicken wings – 1 kg

Light beer – 200 ml

Soy sauce – 4 tbsp

Ginger – 35 g

Honey – 2 tbsp

Cayenne pepper – 0.5 tsp

Ground cinnamon – 0.33 tsp

Black pepper, vegetable oil – to taste

Sesame seeds, chives – for garnish

After prepping and segmenting the wings, sear them in oil until golden. Make a sauce with beer, soy, honey, and spices. Simmer until thickened, then coat the wings and cook for a few minutes more. Serve topped with toasted sesame seeds and chopped chives.

Cheers to Beer!

Whether you’re raising a glass with friends or cooking up something delicious, International Beer Day 2025 is your chance to celebrate a drink that brings people together across borders and cultures.