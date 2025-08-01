DIY Helicopter Test Ends in Fatal Accident for 88-Year-Old Aviation Enthusiast

88-Year-Old Russian Aviation Enthusiast Dies Testing HIS DIY Helicopter

An 88-year-old man from Russia’s Kirov Region has died after being seriously injured during the test of a helicopter he designed and built himself. The incident is under investigation, according to the Privolzhsky Transport Prosecutor's Office.

"The Kirov Transport Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into possible violations of flight safety legislation. Measures will be taken if grounds are found," the official statement said.

Tragic Outcome Confirmed by Media

REN TV, citing a source close to the situation, reported that the man died in the hospital from injuries sustained during the helicopter test. According to initial accounts, a rotor blade from the homemade aircraft struck him in the head during startup.

Lifetime Devoted to Aviation

The victim was a local resident with a deep passion for aviation. He had reportedly been involved in aircraft modeling since 1964 and had successfully built five airplanes over the course of his life. This helicopter was his latest — and final — project.

"A rotor blade from the homemade helicopter fatally struck the man during launch. He died later in the hospital from his injuries."

The prosecutor’s office has not yet released the man’s name, but officials say they will determine whether safety protocols were followed in the construction and testing of the aircraft.