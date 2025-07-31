Russians Stumble Upon 7kg of Whale Vomit in Thailand

Russian Tourists Discover $120,000 Worth of Ambergris on Thai Beach

A couple from St. Petersburg made an extraordinary discovery while vacationing in Thailand — seven kilograms of ambergris, a rare and highly valued substance used in the perfume industry. The incident occurred on a beach in Phuket, according to a report by Mash.

Upon spotting the unusual clumps on the sand, the Russian tourists immediately suspected it might be ambergris. They collected the substance in bags and showed it to local experts, who confirmed its authenticity and high quality. The estimated value of the find could reach up to 11 million rubles (around $120,000).

Thai Law Forbids Export of Ambergris

Under Thai law, exporting ambergris is prohibited, meaning the valuable material must be sold within the country. However, before any sale can proceed, the ambergris must be verified at a marine research university located 500 kilometers from Phuket.

The tourists did not have time for the lengthy verification process and decided to leave the ambergris with friends before returning to Russia. They plan to complete the documentation and pursue the sale during their next trip to Thailand.

What Is Ambergris?

Ambergris is produced in the gastrointestinal tract of sperm whales and is sometimes colloquially known as "whale vomit." It is prized by the perfume industry for its unique scent and fixative properties. Depending on quality, buyers may pay anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000 per kilogram, or about 3.2 million rubles per kilo.

