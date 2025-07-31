World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

From Didgeridoos to Cheese Drums: Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day

July 31 Marks Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day
Society

On July 31, the world celebrates a fascinating cultural holiday — Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day. This day is dedicated to honoring the rare, unusual, and sometimes downright bizarre instruments that bring unique color to the musical landscape.

Russian ethnic musician-huslyar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dorokhov Kirill, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian ethnic musician-huslyar

Music, from the Greek word musike (literally “the art of the muses”), is a form of art that expresses emotions and ideas through organized sound. Humanity has engaged with music since ancient times — archaeological findings show that musical instruments were used in China over two thousand years ago during the Han Dynasty.

It's no surprise, as music plays a powerful aesthetic and emotional role in human life. It transcends time, language, and culture. Musical instruments — divided into categories such as percussion, string, wind, keyboard, reed, and electronic — are as varied as the cultures that use them. Some, like the guitar, piano, violin, saxophone, organ, and drums, are instantly recognizable even to non-musicians.

Among all instruments, the flute is considered one of the oldest. Scientists estimate its age to be around 40,000 years, based on flutes discovered in a German cave made from bird bones and mammoth ivory. Yet for every widely known instrument, there are dozens of rare and remarkable ones that rarely make it into the mainstream. Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day is devoted to them.

These include instruments like the clavichord, jaw harp (vargan), guitarrón, recorder, hang drum, hurdy-gurdy, gusli, and tongue drum (glukophon). Some are truly peculiar — such as the cat piano from 19th-century illustrations, which depicted a row of cats with tails tied to piano keys so that their meows created a melody when the keys were pressed. Or the hydraulophone, which produces sound through water vibration. There's also the massive Boardwalk Hall Auditorium Organ in Atlantic City with over 33,000 pipes, and the bonang of Indonesia — bronze gongs arranged on a wooden rack with clay hemispheres suspended above them as resonators.

Other unique sounds can be heard from the Zimbabwean mbira, the Indian conch shell horn, and the African tanbur. In shamanic rituals, the tambourine and jaw harp are used to “open the gates to the spirit world.” There are also modified traditional instruments — from cheese drums to vegetable flutes, and countless experimental variations of harps, organs, guitars, and wind instruments.

Although this holiday has no official status, it is enthusiastically celebrated around the world. It invites people to discover new sounds, instruments, and musical traditions, enriching their understanding of global musical heritage.

The date celebrates not only rare and historical instruments but also experimental inventions and the creativity behind them. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or simply someone who appreciates art and culture, today offers a chance to expand your musical horizons and perhaps even craft your own unique instrument. For many, music is a source of joy, inspiration, and discovery — and on July 31, that spirit is celebrated in its most uncommon forms.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Gardening
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
World
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Popular
High-Speed Strike Weapon Capable of Reaching NATO Bases Within Minutes Now Deployed

Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes

Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha
Putin and Lukashenko Speak on Peace, War, and Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Urges Quiet Diplomacy Over Public Talks on Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
Last materials
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Putin and Lukashenko Address Ukraine Conflict and New Missile System
Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun
Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary
Putin: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Remain Unchanged Since June 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.