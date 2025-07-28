World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Coldplay's Kiss Cam Captures Lionel Messi at Concert With His Wife

Messi and Antonela’s Kiss Cam Moment Melts Hearts at Coldplay Concert
Society
Lionel Messi
Photo: www.flickr.com by Hugo Pérez Marsol, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo captured hearts yet again after their brief yet charming appearance on the Kiss Cam during a Coldplay concert. The couple’s moment, though understated, quickly exploded across social media platforms.

As the camera panned to the pair in the audience, Messi smiled and waved while Antonela responded with a gentle, reserved smile. That was all it took for the crowd to erupt in applause and for the internet to fall in love all over again with football’s golden couple.

“Look who’s here — the greatest athlete of all time!” — Chris Martin said, from the stage

Chris Martin, Coldplay’s frontman, noticed the couple in the audience and paused mid-show to deliver a personal tribute. “You’re the greatest sports person of all time,” he said, addressing Messi directly, adding that the pair looked “absolutely stunning together.”

The heartwarming exchange left fans emotional both in the stadium and online, with videos of the Kiss Cam moment garnering millions of views within hours.

Kiss Cam: From Sweet to Scandalous

The Kiss Cam has previously sparked drama. In an earlier incident, it captured former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in an intimate embrace with Kristin Cabot, the company’s HR chief — a moment that allegedly exposed a high-profile affair.

This time, however, the camera captured only adoration and admiration, as Messi and Antonela’s subtle exchange stole the spotlight and reminded everyone why they’re one of the world’s most beloved couples.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Russia Bans All Gasoline Exports Through August 2025
Russian Strike Destroys Black Hawk Helicopter Used by Ukrainian Intel
Messi and Antonela’s Kiss Cam Moment Melts Hearts at Coldplay Concert
Moscow Must Finish War Quickly to Prepare for NATO, Says Analyst
EF-18 Hornet Startles Crowds in Daring Gijon Air Festival Flyby
Avatar 3: New Clans, New Villains, and Record-Breaking Hype
Putin-Netanyahu Call Highlights Russia’s Diplomatic Aims in Syria and Iran
Experts Say Oreshnik Missile Not Suited for Standard Military Targets
Pentagon Nuclear Upgrades Signal Renewed US Presence in UK
Turkey Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit to End Ukraine War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.