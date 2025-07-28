Viral Video: Fighter Jet Performs Terrifying Low Pass in Spain

EF-18 Hornet Startles Crowds in Daring Gijon Air Festival Flyby

Terrified screams erupted on a packed beach in northern Spain as a fighter jet performed a daring low-altitude flyby, skimming just above sunbathers during the annual Gijón Air Festival on Sunday, July 27.

Footage that has gone viral online shows a Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet executing a dramatic maneuver above the San Lorenzo Beach in Asturias, thrilling onlookers — and alarming many.

In the video, the fighter jet releases bursts of black smoke while flipping upside down in the sky before plummeting downward, appearing to come within just meters of the beach. Stunned tourists can be seen raising their phones to capture the moment, some visibly shocked and letting out cries as the aircraft hurtles overhead.

The EF-18 Hornet was one of several aircraft performing in the 19th edition of the Gijón Air Festival, one of Spain’s premier aviation spectacles. The event is held annually over the picturesque San Lorenzo Bay and attracts a large audience of locals and tourists alike.

Spain's Largest Airshow Draws Massive Crowds

Organizers estimated attendance at around 250,000 people this year, maintaining the festival’s reputation as Spain’s most popular aeronautical event since its launch in 2006.

Despite the frighteningly close maneuver, no injuries or incidents were reported, and the jet continued its display safely away from the beach after the low pass.

The Spanish Air Force has not yet issued an official comment on the flyby, but aviation experts noted the pilot’s high skill in maintaining control during the stunt.