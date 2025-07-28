World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Viral Video: Fighter Jet Performs Terrifying Low Pass in Spain

EF-18 Hornet Startles Crowds in Daring Gijon Air Festival Flyby
Society

Terrified screams erupted on a packed beach in northern Spain as a fighter jet performed a daring low-altitude flyby, skimming just above sunbathers during the annual Gijón Air Festival on Sunday, July 27.

Footage that has gone viral online shows a Spanish Air Force EF-18 Hornet executing a dramatic maneuver above the San Lorenzo Beach in Asturias, thrilling onlookers — and alarming many.

In the video, the fighter jet releases bursts of black smoke while flipping upside down in the sky before plummeting downward, appearing to come within just meters of the beach. Stunned tourists can be seen raising their phones to capture the moment, some visibly shocked and letting out cries as the aircraft hurtles overhead.

The EF-18 Hornet was one of several aircraft performing in the 19th edition of the Gijón Air Festival, one of Spain’s premier aviation spectacles. The event is held annually over the picturesque San Lorenzo Bay and attracts a large audience of locals and tourists alike.

Spain's Largest Airshow Draws Massive Crowds

Organizers estimated attendance at around 250,000 people this year, maintaining the festival’s reputation as Spain’s most popular aeronautical event since its launch in 2006.

Despite the frighteningly close maneuver, no injuries or incidents were reported, and the jet continued its display safely away from the beach after the low pass.

The Spanish Air Force has not yet issued an official comment on the flyby, but aviation experts noted the pilot’s high skill in maintaining control during the stunt.

Details

The McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet is an all-weather supersonic, twin-engine, carrier-capable, multirole combat aircraft, designed as both a fighter and ground attack aircraft (hence the F/A designation). Designed by McDonnell Douglas and Northrop, the F/A-18 was derived from the YF-17 that lost against the YF-16 in the USAF's lightweight fighter program. The United States Navy adopted the YF-17 and renamed it F/A-18. The US Marine Corps later also adopted the aircraft. The Hornet is also used by the air forces of several other nations, and formerly by the U.S. Navy's Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. The F/A-18 was designed to be a highly versatile aircraft due to its avionics, cockpit displays, and excellent aerodynamic characteristics, with the ability to carry a wide variety of weapons. The aircraft can perform fighter escort, fleet air defense, suppression of enemy air defenses, air interdiction, close air support, and aerial reconnaissance. Its versatility and reliability have proven it to be a valuable carrier asset.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
