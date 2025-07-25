Mirror Cleaning Made Easy: The Vinegar-Based Hack That Actually Works

How to Get Crystal-Clear Mirrors Using Just Three Household Ingredients

Clean mirrors aren’t just visually appealing—they’re also key to maintaining a tidy, organized home. But those stubborn streaks left behind by regular cleaning products can frustrate even the most patient homemaker. So how can you achieve crystal-clear mirrors without putting in extra effort?

Laura Hiraldo, the author of a popular lifehack blog, shares her secret method for cleaning mirrors and glass surfaces. According to her, the key lies in choosing the right cleaning agent and technique.

Most people reach for standard glass cleaners, but these often leave behind unwanted streaks. To avoid this, Hiraldo recommends skipping store-bought products altogether in favor of a homemade solution that's both simple and effective.

What You Need for This Miracle Solution

The ingredients are basic and likely already in your home: water, vinegar, and a small amount of dish soap. When combined, these create a powerful cleaner. The trick is in the application—using a clean microfiber cloth makes all the difference in preventing streaks or marks.

"Never use paper towels or dirty rags," says Laura.

It’s a simple rule, but an essential one. Paper towels can leave behind microscopic fibers, which eventually turn into visible streaks or spots.

According to the blogger, this trick not only eliminates streaks but also helps surfaces stay cleaner for longer. Even better, it’s suitable for mirrors, windows, tabletops, and even phone screens.

So next time you're battling streaky glass, skip the store-bought spray and try this quick, eco-friendly trick instead.