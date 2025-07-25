Ilya Naishuller May Replace Guy Ritchie in Road House Sequel

Russian Director Ilya Naishuller in Talks to Helm Road House 2

Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is reportedly in negotiations with Amazon MGM Studios to take over directing duties for Road House 2, the sequel to the successful reboot of the classic 1980s action film. According to a report by Deadline, Naishuller is being considered as a replacement for Guy Ritchie, who unexpectedly exited the project.

This would mark another high-profile collaboration between Naishuller and Amazon, following the July 2 premiere of his action-comedy Heads of State on Prime Video, starring Idris Elba and John Cena. That release reportedly bolstered confidence in his ability to helm major international projects.

While plot details for Road House 2 remain under wraps, sources confirm that filming is expected to begin in the fall of 2025. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as a former UFC fighter turned bouncer—a character that helped propel the original reboot to strong streaming numbers, with over 80 million viewers in its first eight weeks.

The screenplay for the sequel was written by Will Beall. If the deal goes through, Naishuller’s appointment would represent a significant step forward in his Hollywood career, solidifying his presence in the global action genre.

“This wouldn’t be Naishuller’s first Hollywood rodeo—his track record with stylized action and streaming hits makes him a natural fit for this kind of sequel,” Deadline noted in its coverage.

Road House was originally a cult classic from the 1980s, and the 2024 reboot brought new life to the franchise. With Naishuller potentially onboard, fans can expect a sequel with a fresh, kinetic visual style and sharp action choreography.