Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Nearly Dies While Swimming in Bodrum Sea

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Nearly Drowns While Vacationing in Turkey's Bodrum

Turkish media outlets are reporting that Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, nearly drowned while vacationing in Bodrum. According to the initial report, Kadyrov fell ill after entering the sea, began losing consciousness, and reportedly started drowning. Lifeguards nearby allegedly intervened quickly, provided first aid, and rushed him to a hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ramzan Kadyrov, August 2024

One report stated that Kadyrov "suddenly began to lose consciousness and submerged in the water," with signs of breathing difficulty. No official statement has yet been issued by Kadyrov or his office regarding the incident, though Turkish sources claim he remains hospitalized in the resort town.

“It’s well known that Kadyrov is constantly surrounded by his personal security detail, who would normally be the first to respond to such a situation,” Baza noted, raising questions about the credibility of the story.

The primary source of the report appears to be the Turkish outlet GZT, which has a history of publishing unverified information about Kadyrov—some of which he later publicly denies. The same story has been picked up by other Turkish and international media outlets, though none have cited independent sources.

The incident is said to have occurred in broad daylight the previous day. However, scrutiny of Kadyrov’s Telegram channel activity reveals that he made multiple public posts during that same period. For example, he publicly congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and later reported on a group of volunteers departing from Grozny to the combat zone. Around midnight (23:24 Moscow time), he posted another message about the operations of the “Akhmat” special forces.

As local time in Bodrum matches Moscow time, the frequency and timing of Kadyrov’s posts cast serious doubt on the timing and authenticity of the drowning reports.

While speculation continues, official channels have remained silent, and the story’s credibility hinges on further verification. For now, no video or photographic evidence of the incident has been presented.